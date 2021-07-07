this is how you should NEVER use this service

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite Internet service, gives me mixed feelings. On the one hand, there is no doubt that achieving high-speed global connectivity is something positive, very positive. Still, although many find it difficult to believe, there are many places with limited connectivity, low speed, unstable and, in addition, quite expensive. And that’s not to mention even more remote places, where it is not possible to connect to the Internet directly. In this sense, Starlink can be a perfect solution.

On the other hand, however, we have the problems that we have already talked about on a few occasions. From the problems that the Starlink constellation of satellites poses to astronomers to the dire consequences that could have the collision of any of its satellites with some other object, something that could lead to a chain reaction which would translate into a phenomenon similar to the one that Alfonso Cuarón already showed us, with cinematographic nuances, in Gravity.

That is not to mention the ability of human beings to surprise us, something that we forget from time to time but that is always very present. And as proof of this, the California Highway Patrol of Antelope Valley has shared on its Facebook profile a publication with two images that, without a doubt, show us that the ability to innovate is a constant in the human being, and that in many cases such innovation is, at least, questionable.

Yes, you have seen well, the vehicle owner wore a Starlink access antenna on the hood of the car, right in front of the windshield of the same. And in the first instance it would be possible to understand that he put it there with the car stopped to connect to the Internet, but when reading the testimony of the agents involved it is deduced that it was not like that, that the antenna was fixed on the vehicle and that its owner was circulating that way, to the point that, when asked by the agents, he recognized that the antenna reduced his visibility, especially in the turns to the right.

“Yes, it is indeed illegal to mount a satellite dish on the hood of your vehicle, obstructing your view under section 26708 (a) (2) of the California Vehicle Code”, we can read in the Facebook post. “You also can’t hang things from your rear view mirror, mount a GPS or cell phone in an unapproved place on your windshield.” It should be understood that the standard does not specifically mention the installation of satellite dishes on the hood of the car, but it is appreciated that the standard is broad enough to guard against these situations.

It is true that, at the time, Elon Musk claimed that Starlink’s connectivity system could be used in vehicles, although it is important to remember that he clarified that he was not referring to cars, but to large vehicles in which, obviously, the antenna did not pose a safety problem, either by reducing visibility, by the possibility of it detaching, etc.