This is how you should buy at Ikea, the new store that wants to conquer Mexico

After a long wait for the followers of the concept, finally lkea, the Swedish giant of ready-to-assemble furniture, landed in our country with its first store in Oceania in Mexico City. Thus, under security measures due to the pandemic, on March 31, a pre-opening was held for 2,000 customers enrolled in the Ikea Family program, its loyalty program.

Due to the restrictions due to the orange traffic light in CDMX, the visit of the buyers was carried out in three groups throughout the day. It was entered using a previously sent QR code and, from the set time of entry, there were two hours to tour the store, which measures 23 thousand square meters, distributed in three levels.

But, for those who do not know the concept and the fame of Swedish design and the firm founded in 1943 by Ingvar Kamprad, a 17-year-old visionary who dreamed of modern, accessible and functional furniture, his success was bringing these advantages to families for which he devised a system:

The “build it yourself” system

The success of this retail giant is that each piece of furniture, accessory or decoration is designed for the buyer to take it in a box and follow simple instructions to assemble it at home. How does this benefit the business? Imagine the advantages of not having a warehouse with all the furniture assembled, simply showrooms in which through a location system the customer himself passes with his cart through what he previously chose.

Also the cost of carrying assembled furniture decreases considerably, as well as labor and many other aspects involved, so in the end the consumer who wins is by taking a much cheaper piece of furniture in relation to value for money by taking it and assembling it himself. at home.

Its system is based on the fact that anyone, regardless of the language (although the instructions come in all the languages ​​of the countries where they are sold) simply by following the instructions and often only with an Allen key, the user is able to assemble the furniture more big one in the store.

The famous Scandinavian design

And let’s not talk about the evolution that this mentality supposed in the designers of the mid-twentieth century to date, under these precepts, they undertook the task of building accessible furniture that was made with technology that allowed to reduce the impact on the environment. and that at the same time reduce their costs.

The concept of sustainability was born in Viking lands and they launched various actions such as optimizing the production of their furniture by making parts in different locations, as there is no need to assemble the parts, they can be collected and put in a box.

How to buy and what to find?

For those of you unfamiliar, it is a very simple system, as if you had a catalog on display. Before, you took a piece of paper where the product model came from, now it is simpler with smartphones, you take a photo where you can see the number or series of what you want to buy, then you look for the floor, the corridor and the number of product.

In each box comes a simple drawing of what the box contains, so it is very easy to locate it or simply request assistance. If the product sought is in stock, the buyer can take it with him at that time if he has a vehicle, the boxes are usually very compact to do so.

What can be found in an Ikea?

Furniture for the whole house; from its famous storage systems with minimalist solutions, simple in saving space, to decoration elements, white, accessories and furniture for kitchen and bathroom, bedroom and kitchenware.

Ikea Oceanía, store in Mexico City. Earthquake drill during the pre-opening / Photo Ivon Alvarez.

And in Mexico is everything that is in other countries?

In our country you can choose in this first store a catalog of 53 thousand items of a global one of 7,400, each week some are added, they even already have 250 products made in Mexico.

The idea is that the buyer enjoys the store, they go with their cart through the three levels; the first one where you can find the furniture that have made them famous such as living rooms, bedrooms, tables, chairs of all kinds, kitchens, bathrooms, children’s furniture, on the second floor you will find all the kitchen and plants and on the top floor the corridors where the numbered corridors are located as well as its famous restaurant.

Until 2020, Ikea had 420 stores. This 2021 the first store in Mexico City and soon in Puebla. The quotes are now available to the general public on your site.

