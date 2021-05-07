this is how you should attend a traffic accident

Now it’s time to act

Once we are protected, and the rest of the convoy affected by the accident, we must alert 112 with the maximum possible precision. We must make this call knowing more about the specific situation, so that we can report the real urgency and that health workers can act in the most appropriate way. Moreover, over the phone they will be able to give us some indications that may be key for the victims.

The newer cars must equip, as standard, the emergency call or eCall, a mandatory system for a couple of years. In the vehicle they usually place eThis button in the roof area between driver and passenger, just before the rear-view mirror, so we will contact a switchboard automatically no need for phones. A valid resource for us, but also to warn of accidents or breakdowns of others.

The word help may sound shocking but we can all be part of the solution, without causing more damage. Not all of us have the basic notions to carry out the first aid, but we can internalize some necessary points to evaluate the people involved in the accident. The most important is do not move them and, if you are a motorcyclist, do not remove the helmet to avoid head or neck injury. In case of detecting a bleeding we will put pressure on it to try to cut it, either with clothes or our own hands.