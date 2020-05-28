Wow, this 2020 has a lot of surprises for us. Musically speaking, he has given us a square eye with some collaborations that we honestly did not see coming – yes, you know who “What a Curse” from the MS Band and Snoop Dogg you are – but now, Pepe Aguilar shows us that we have not seen everything, as he made the most ambitious crossover of his entire career and involves Pearl Jam.

After all the gossip that was put together with the lawsuit between the Mexican regional artist with a 19 year old named Nathanael Cano, –Which says to sing ‘coridos tumbados’–, now he has given something to talk about for what he knows best, music. Although of course, many may never have thought that his voice is perhaps also good for grunge.

Check it out, Paty: All the gossip about the lawsuit between Pepe Aguilar and Nathanael Cano (100% real no fake)

It turns out that since quarantine began and almost as a tradition, Pepe Aguilar shares his sessions every Tuesday with his fans from the roof of his house. But this time he did not release a new version of his well-known songs, such as “My creed”, “For women like you” or “Fear”, nor did he show the world a track that he has composed in this quarantine.

The singer left the charro suit in the closet and preferred to put on a flannel shirt to play a Pearl Jam shifter.. Just as you read it, the good Pepe published his cover to “Just Breathe”, song that comes on the album that the iconic grunge band released in 2009, Backspacer.

And not, before they scare us, he thought he took the Pearl Jam song to the Mexican regional, we have to tell them that Pepe was completely guided in the original version. You know, the one where Eddie Vedder sings with his acoustic guitar accompanied by a string section and the occasional piano.

With that deep voice that characterizes him so much, the son of Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre shows us that he also fits rock perfectly, crazy right? On his Instagram account, the singer said that he had decided to cover this song by the Seattle band because “it is a reminder of how important it is to value something as simple as breathing”.

But we better not tell you more, stop what you are doing, put together teams of three and Listen to Pepe Aguilar singing “Just Breathe” by Pearl Jam below:

