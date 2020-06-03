Two weeks ago, WhatsApp began to integrate its mobile app with Messenger Rooms, the group video calling tool (allows you to connect up to 50 users) that Facebook has turned into its own alternative to Zoom. Now, this new functionality has just arrived at WhatsApp Web, so we can also use it from our PCs.

Thus, in the event that WhatsApp’s own video calls fall short, with its limit of 8 simultaneous users, we will always have the option to use the Rooms ‘Rooms’ to chat with up to 50 people at once.

How to start Messenger Rooms from WhatsApp Web

To access Messenger video calls, you must first access a WhatsApp conversation and click on the clip icon (the same one that we usually use to send images). Once we do we will see that a new icon has appeared along with the usual ‘Gallery’, ‘Document’, ‘Contact’, etc. The newcomer is called ‘Rooms’ and its icon is the same as that of Messenger Rooms:

Once we click on it, It will show us a welcome message, explaining what this new function consists of, as well as its privacy limitations (such as the absence of end-to-end encryption):

If we click on “Go to Messenger”, a new browser tab will open that will take us to messenger.com. In the case of having already logged into this service (the access credentials are the same as those of Facebook), a screen will be shown in which we will be offered to continue identifying with our user. Otherwise, we will find this screen:

Once we log in, we will be given the option to create the chat room. We are warned that Any user with the invitation link will be able to enter the room, even if they do not have a Messenger account nor Facebook.

After we have clicked on “Create room as [usuario]”, we will be given the option to enter it, opening the chat:

Be careful, it is not a mistake, it works like this

Once we enter, we will find ourselves in an empty chat room, with the image of our webcam in the lower right corner and a large black background. At this time, our interlocutor (the person in whose WhatsApp chat we press the ‘Rooms’ icon) You do not know anything about this chat room, nor have you received any notification of any kind.

Solitaire chat, but at least we can try the ‘Screen share’ function.

This can be confusing the first time we test the tool, so we must be clear that until we copy the URL of the Messenger window and paste it in the WhatsApp conversation, the other person will not be able to talk to us or even know that we want to talk to them.

However, once that person enters the URL we have sent you, you will see the following screen:

Once our interlocutor enters his name and accepts the invitation, we can finally talk.

The second button on the Messenger Rooms toolbar takes us to the “Your room” window, from which we can see which users have logged in, prevent new ones from connecting, and easily copy the shortened invitation URL: