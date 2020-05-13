Some restrictions on travel are removed

The regulations have some inconsistencies

The entry into Phase 1 of the de-escalation by several Spanish provinces has brought about a series of changes in the regulations that regulate the use of the private car. We review them.

When and how can the car be used during de-escalation? The arrival of the Phase 1 to different Spanish provinces causes a series of changes in the regulations, which logically becomes less restrictive. For example, cars with up to nine seats allow all of them to be used if the occupants live together. This assumption does not contemplate the need to wear a mask. If the occupants do not live at the same address, the capacity of the vehicle is limited to two people per row, located at the ends of each and with a mask.

The same equation should apply to both seven-seater and five-seater vehicles. On the other hand, in those in which only one row of seats can be used, the maximum possible distance must be kept between the occupants, who must carry mask in the case of not living together.

In the case of motorcycles, two people are allowed to move from each one from the Phase 1. Of course, in the event that they do not coexist, they must wear both an integral helmet and a mask.

However, there are certain inconsistencies that the government not yet clarified. For example, in Phase 1 you can take the car to go to a terrace that is within the province or to visit a family member within this limit but not to move to do sports in a public place outside the municipality where you live. , something for which you also have to respect the current schedules unless you are federated. This is stated in Order 380, which has not been modified despite the entry into force of the new phase.

The territories that are still in Phase 0 They allow the travel by car of two people per row of seats whatever the capacity of the same. In the case of not living under the same roof, the use of masks is necessary.

