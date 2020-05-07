The quarantine that you live in the world because of coronavirus (COVID-19) has not prevented the American photographer, Spencer tunick, stop your artistic projects, so you have even been inspired by confinement to create your work “Stay apart together”(Keep separate but united).

In its first session held last weekend, it had the participation of 25 people coming from various parts of the world, which were shown naked in different places in their houses such as bedrooms, living rooms and rooms.

Hugging your torso, with arms outstretched or lying down is how the participants posed in line to reveal their intimacy during the quarantine.

It is worth mentioning that the project Stay apart together is curated and coordinated by Alonso Gorozpe, Mexican visual artist and director of Studio 333.

However, Your Nick continue working and already preparing a second session for the next weekend, with more participants, approximately 100 with whom he will work with the same concept and format.

Those interested in being part of this artistic nude should send an email to s.tres.tres.tres@gmail.com where if selected they will receive instructions from photographer.

As for the dynamics, through a chat, the participants are instructed to pose and stand in unison under the direction of Your Nick, with the aim of reaffirming community resilience and human connection in times of isolation.

Also, this project seeks to be a creative outlet for participants in quarantine and at the same time get an artistic exploration of the possibilities of connectivity between people in the virtual world.

With information from El Heraldo, La Jornada

You may also like:

Sanitary plane crashes in Argentina; doctor and nurse die