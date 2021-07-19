This is how you can avoid the most common mistake after bathing on the beach

A woman combing her hair on the beach (Photo: Rafael Elias via .)

The gesture is repeated on beaches and swimming pools with the arrival of the summer months. Get out of the water and grab the comb to brush your hair and detangle it before it’s too late. However, this can be detrimental to hair health and weaken the hair.

As explained by the hairdresser and stylist Eduardo Sánchez, director of Maison Eduardo Sánchez, hair is at its most fragile just after bathing, so you have to be especially careful.

“Before detangling it, it is necessary to apply a leave-in conditioner or the same capillary sunscreen to help detangle, nourishing the hair at the same time,” says Sánchez.

In addition to using a product to hydrate the hair, the stylist points out that you should comb your hair without jerking and use a wide-toothed comb.

If you have never used hair sunscreen, a good product to start with is Nuggela & Solé’s Total Hair Protector, Amazon’s best-selling in its category. This spray protects hair from external agents that damage it in summer, such as the aforementioned breakage caused by sea salt.

It also protects against heat and solar rays that cause the destruction of keratin, in addition to modifying hair color, especially in dyed hair, something that is exacerbated by chlorine in swimming pools.

It can be applied in three different ways to optimize its properties to the maximum: during sun exposure to protect the hair, before using a dryer, iron or curling iron and, finally, it is also an ally to avoid frizz once the hair is dry and combing.

