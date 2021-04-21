This is how ‘Yayagram’ works, the ingenious invention of a grandson to communicate with his grandmother via Telegram

Yayagram allows you to easily send voice notes and receive instant messages printed on a purchase receipt.

Unlike the generations that grew up with a smartphone and learned to use it almost naturally, some older adults find communication via instant messaging a almost insurmountable barrier to stay in touch with your loved ones, especially the youngest and digital natives.

This was the problem that haunted the mind of Manuel Lucio, an engineer from Burgos, Spain, who decided to put his knowledge into practice to achieve that her 96-year-old grandmother, communicate efficiently through Telegram with your grandchildren.

Manuel shared his story through a Twitter thread, where he told the details of the invention that catapulted him to fame in a few hours: it is about Yayagram, an intuitive device that facilitates the use of Telegram for the elderly without having to deal with a smartphone.

At first glance, Yayagram looks like a rudimentary device. The hardware shows a box with jacks, labels, a microphone, space for printing and a huge red button; however, it is an invention full of ingenuity and affection, built with an overflowing dose of imagination.

Manuel explains that Yayagram it has two basic functions: allows you to send voice messages by Telegram at the push of a button and receive messages from the same platform printed on thermal paper, like the one used in any purchase receipt.

In this case, doña Felisa Romano, Manuel’s nonagenarian grandmother and main inspiration to create Yayagram, just have to turn on the device and connect the jack according to the recipient of the message, a personalized list of her grandchildren with clear labels.

Photo: @mrcatacroquer / Twitter

Once you choose who your message is for, you just need to press and hold the red button while creating the voice memo and release it when you are ready. The record is sent by Yayagram as a common voicenote and is hosted by your grandchildren in your app.

In order to respond, just have your grandchildren send an instant message like any other; however, instead of the text appearing on a screen, Yayagram prints it on the thermal paper, with the date and sender in large, legible letters that allow Felisa Romano to touch and carry messages from her grandchildren.

Yayagram It is programmed in Python and runs on a Raspberry Pi, a small computer priced at 2,000 Mexican pesos. And despite the success that the invention had on Twitter, its creator does not intend to market the device for now.

Instead, he shared both images of his assembly, technical aspects of his programming, the commands used and documentation so that anyone can build their own Yayagram at home.

