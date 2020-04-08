Despite the fact that we have an image of Xiaomi as a company that, at least in terms of mobile phones, is committed to reliability and offering us devices that are safe, and that they don’t risk much in design or software, with MIUI 11 as a flag being one of the best layers of Android, but without adorning itself too much in this regard.

However, the company also has a more creative facet and is more committed to innovation and launching things to the market that we haven’t seen yet, despite the reception they may have. And this is something that we have seen with the original Xiaomi Mi MIX or with the Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha.

Now the Chinese company has imagined how it will be – or at least how they would like it to be – the mobile of the future, has at the end of last year decided register its patent, Do you want us to take a look at the terminal?

This is how Xiaomi imagines the mobile of the future

As we have told you, Xiaomi made a show of force with the Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha, possibly the most extravagant smartphone we have ever seen, and now has patented what would be the mobile of the company’s future, which also shares some characteristics with this MIX Alpha that, personally, I did not like too much.

And it is that, the patent, brought to light by LetsGoDigital shows a smartphone that has cascading edges, which are all screen and have virtual buttons, so we would not find any physical button on the device, Something that seems to many the future, but that to me, after having tried it on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, it does not seem more advantageous to me than an ordinary button.

The camera of this device would be under the screen, so this device would have a front almost invaded by the screen, except for a small strip at the top that houses the call speaker so we can have a decent experience, since the method they used on the original Mi MIX still does not work.

What is clear is that it is a patent that, at least in the short term, will not be used, since the company has just presented the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro that, for the first time in the history of the company, they come with a price similar to that of high-end smartphones from traditional manufacturers, losing a little the essence of the company, but making them compete with more resources.

However, it may be that sometime this year or next, we will see the Chinese company present a device with these characteristics, which It would be quite interesting, to see what is the reception of the users facing this type of waterfall screen it would cover the entirety of the edges.

