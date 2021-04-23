This is how WhatsApp will notify you when you receive a self-destructing image or video | Technology

In the future you will be able to send photos and videos to your WhatsApp contacts that will disappear once viewed, something that will safeguard your privacy.

WhatsApp It is an application that usually takes a long time to include many of the features that other similar apps have released some time ago, and soon we will be able to send photos and videos that will disappear once consumed.

Unlike messages that self-destruct, what WhatsApp lacked is a feature that would allow us to share images or videos that, once viewed, would disappear from the conversation chat, to safeguard our privacy. It is a feature that you have surely used some time ago in other apps such as Instagram or Snapchat, and it seems that finally the WhatsApp engineers want to bring, something that those who share videos or photos on WhatsApp will appreciate, and then regret.

This feature has already been seen in the Google Play beta program, specifically in WhatsApp version 2.21.9.3 and is currently not available to the public, so we will have to keep waiting.

From wabetainfo they have shown us what this function looks like, which will have a kind of timer icon on the left side so that we do not make mistakes when sending a photo or video.

This function seems that it will not be activated by default, and however when we activate it for the first time, It will be clarified to us that the recipient, once he opens our sent photograph or our sent video, will only be able to see it once, and then it will disappear.

A link will be provided to a help page where this feature is discussed in greater depth.

A curious aspect is that it is also said that the recipient could take a screenshot or even record the video sent, which will not include a detection system for those who capture or record the screen. It is also not clear if these shared images or videos will be automatically stored in our photo reel, as it usually happens on iOS.