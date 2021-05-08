This is how WhatsApp will ‘force’ you to accept its new terms of use and privacy policy | Technology

WhatsApp will send you a persistent reminder to accept its new conditions after May 15, it could even end up limiting the functionalities of the application.

There have been many doubts from users about the entry into force of the new conditions of use and privacy policy of WhatsApp, and although European users are not affected in the same way as the rest of the world, the truth is that There are certain things that could change from May 15 where, it is preferable, that you have already accepted these new conditions if you want to continue using the application well.

We have already told you about everything that you can continue to do and what not depending on whether or not you accept the new conditions of use of WhatsApp, and in the last hours the application has updated, once again, its help page to try to be even more clear about it, basically making it clear that it will not close the account of any user, even if they have not accepted these new conditions.

If you do not decide to accept these new terms of use and privacy policy of WhatsApp before the deadline of May 15, nothing will change for you immediately. What Facebook will do is make use of a strategy by which will show you a notification over and over again regarding these changes, until you accept it.

So if the user does not accept these new conditions as of May 15, practically every day they will receive a reminder to accept them. After several weeks all these reminders will be persistent, which could end up appearing every time you open the application.

In this way, every time you enter the application to reply to a message, you will have the relevant pop-up window for you to accept, which in the end could end up being a nuisance and make many users, to remove the window, end up accepting it.

Of course, if you start receiving these persistent reminders, and you still do not accept the new terms of use, the app will go into a kind of limited functionality mode. In this mode, they comment, users will not be able to access their chat list. Of course, they clarify that they can enter the chat through the notification system of their mobile and respond.

They could also continue to receive incoming video and audio calls. They clarify again, that weeks later, the user could even stop receiving all calls and messages.

In short, if you do not accept these new conditions before May 15, you will be able to continue using the application and your account will continue to be active, but after a few more weeks, you will receive persistent reminders and even the application could become useless by dispensing with most of its functionalities.