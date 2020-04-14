We live in a time when, unlike a few years ago, information runs faster than Usain Bolt, however, and despite the fact that we have enough options to inform ourselves, we are fighting daily against the dreaded fake news, which many times manage to create panic. One of the channels through which news of this type is frequently circulated is WhatsApp, It is normal for our contacts or acquaintances to send us notes of this type, but apparently that is about to end.

It turns out that In the last update of the popular messaging application there is a new function with which they seek to decrease the flow of disinformation within their platform.. Normally, this fake news comes from users who forward messages they received from other people to their friends, creating a huge chain that reaches everywhere. It is from there that they decided to take action on the matter.

And how will they do it? Well, in a very simple way, limiting the massive forwarding of messages within your chats. Now frequently forwarded messages (those that appear with a double date label) can only be re-sent to a single chat at a time. This feature is activated with messages that have been shared from user to user more than five times., so you can no longer send those message chains left and right with all your friends.

Although it seems a bit tedious – many are used to sending memes, notes or important messages in this way – and many may be thinking about how horrible it will be to send one by one of your contacts a single text or image, it will still be possible to send messages by forwarding them, this measure will only apply if there is a huge chain of forwarding within the application.

With this adjustment, WhatsApp becomes one of the few platforms that has taken measures against fake news, preventing it from going viral. Another of the functions they recently added was the search button on the web, with this button you can search the text of the forwarded messages in GoogleThus, the user will have a chance to check the origin of the information that is being sent to him and verify if it is true or false.