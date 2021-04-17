This is how WhatsApp can block your account Be careful! | Pixabay

Everything seems to indicate that the famous WhatsApp application can block your account if you do these things so pay close attention, because if you have ever done it, it is very likely that your account will be blocked soon.

If you do any of the following, you risk WhatsApp deciding lock your account temporarily or indefinitely.

WhatsApp, the world’s most widely used messaging app, can suspend your account if its terms of service are violated.

There are several reasons why you can be penalized and among them are sending too many messages to numbers that do not have you scheduled, using unofficial applications or being blocked by many contacts.

WhatsApp suspensions can also be temporary or permanent, depending on the type of inappropriate behavior within the platform.

Many times a little time is enough to recover the account, however, there are situations in which it is very difficult to go back, even contacting the company.

In case your WhatsApp account has been blocked permanentlyYou will see on your screen “Your phone number is not authorized to use our service. Contact support for help.”

If it is a temporary suspension, a counter will be displayed indicating when you can use the service again.

Temporary suspensions in WhatsApp

Use an unofficial WhatsApp application. While these alternatives are often attractive for their additional features, user privacy can be compromised. If too many groups are created with people who do not have the administrator’s phone number in their contact book. WhatsApp can take temporary measures if an account sends too many messages (the number is not specified) to phones to recipients who do not have it scheduled. If too many messages are sent to a broadcast list. WhatsApp can suspend an account if the same message is sent to too many people. While the app can’t read the message, it has ways of knowing it’s the same forwarded content. The application can block the user who has been blocked by too many people in a certain period of time. two

Permanent suspensions

If massive or automated actions are executed. According to data from WABetaInfo, the application suspends more than 2.5 million accounts per month due to this type of behavior. WhatsApp can permanently penalize a user whose account has been used for “suspicious actions.” This action is taken during account registration. If the service is used intensively. That is, if the account sends many messages in a short period of time. However, this is difficult to achieve without automation. In this case, if WhatsApp suspends the account, it means that it has detected that the actions have not been executed by a human. If the user persists in an unofficial WhatsApp application, after the temporary suspension. The recommended thing here is to abandon third-party applications and return to the one downloaded from the Play Store or App Store. Finally, WhatsApp can permanently block the user who has been temporarily blocked several times for any of the behaviors mentioned above.