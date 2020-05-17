Without a doubt, the COVID-19 or coronavirus has changed our lives overnight. The fact of being confined in our houses during all this time has caused our habits to change, so now we consume much more internetas well as video games or series and movies.

But are we still watching the same series and movies before we did after the coronavirus? A study by Reelgood has analyzed the habits of consumers of platforms such as Netflix, HBO, Disney + and others, concluding that not only is there obviously an increase in users of these platforms, but also that the type of content they consume is quite different .

Coronavirus changes our tastes

Today there are many platforms on which to watch series and movies. Netflix is ​​still the most popular, but we can’t forget others like HBO, Amazon or the most recent one, Disney +, where we can see all the movies and series from one of our favorite sagas, Star Wars.

According to the aforementioned study, which has been echoed by the . medium, an increase in animation and family content is confirmed (22 and 17% respectively). Fact that coincides with the children being at home and the schools closed. The most curious thing is that the content that is the most antagonistic with respect to the previous ones and that are not recommended for minors, crime and horror, have decreased by 12 and 8% respectively.

On the other hand, it is evident that the animation contents have many more advantages compared to those made with flesh and blood actors. While the latter have to meet to shoot, something that cannot be done today due to the health crisis, animation studios don’t have this problem, making it much “easier” to make this type of movies and series

Of course if you are looking for a good animation series to watch during these days, we recommend a few, and that is that Evangelion, Full Metal Alchemist or Castlevania are essential in case you have contracted Netflix.

