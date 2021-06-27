This is how we told you about the race – Styrian GP F1 2021

The first round of the Austrian Formula 1 race will not be the Austrian Grand Prix, but its secondary version, the one released last year as a substitute race as a result of multiple cancellations. Those that occurred this year with Canada and (in the first instance) Turkey enabled the celebration of an event in which another duel is expected at the top between poleman Lewis Hamilton and the leader of the championship, Max Verstappen, who cannot afford mistakes to defend his 12-point margin with the Briton.

With the ban on Valtteri Bottas, it will be Lando Norris who initially defends himself in his McLaren from the attacks of his “teammates”, with Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri as the main alternative. In turn, the sanction to Yuki Tsunoda for obstructing the Finn will allow Fernando Alonso to start from an eighth place where he could maximize the capabilities of his Alpine. The fight will be more uphill for Carlos Sainz after his 12th place on the grid, but the Red Bull Ring allows him to come back and fight. We tell everything in strict direct.