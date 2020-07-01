The new SARS-CoV-2 virus exceeds 10 million people infected worldwide. Deaths total 500,000, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

This was a minute-by-minute update on the progress of the coronavirus worldwide this Tuesday, June 30.

Brazil is approaching 60,000 deaths from coronavirus. The Brazilian Ministry of Health reported 1,280 new deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday in the last day, for a total of 59,594 deaths.

# Atualização – O @minsaude publishes daily information about # Covid19 no Brasil. Given to you this Friday (06/30) are updated.

Acesse or Painel Coronavírus confers the national situation of all states: https://t.co/fIH1TRftNx pic.twitter.com/TmkxvUGZeP – Ministério da Saúde (@minsaude) June 30, 2020

Paraguay announces new death from Covid-19 and 64 new cases in 24 hours. Paraguay announced this Tuesday (06/30/2020) a new death by COVID-19, which joins the other two last weekend, bringing the death toll to 17, while the cases of contagion in 24 hours they amount to 64, announced the Ministry of Health.

Four players from a Bolivian club have coronavirus. Four players from the Bolivian football first division club Always Ready are infected with COVID-19, the entity’s vice president, Fernando Costa, said on Tuesday (06/30/2020). The most recent case is that of midfielder Josué Mamani, 20, explained Costa. The other infected are veteran defender Edemir Rodríguez and goalkeepers Hernán Cardozo and Carlos Emilio Lampe (keeper of the Bolivian national team).

Costa Rica reports one death and 190 new cases of Covid-19. Costa Rica registered a new record of positive Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with 190 people in a single day and added a new deceased to reach a total of 16 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Minister, Daniel Salas, revealed at a press conference that the country has counted 3,459 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, as well as 1,436 people recovered. Official data indicates that since March 6, when the Government revealed the first case, 16 people have died, aged between 26 and 87 years, for a fatality rate of 0.5%.

Cuba reports a case of Covid-19 but maintains restrictions in Havana. Cuba registered on Tuesday a single new case of Covid-19, again in Havana, the only region in the country where restrictions imposed more than three months ago to stop the spread of the virus remain.

Italy reports 23 deaths and 142 new Covid-19 infections. Italy has registered 23 deaths from coronaviruses and 142 new cases of contagion in the last 24 hours, according to the latest balance published this Tuesday by Civil Protection.

Puerto Rico will ask travelers for a 14-day quarantine or negative Covid-19 test. The Governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vázquez, announced on Tuesday new rules for passengers landing on the island from abroad or the United States, such as a mandatory 14-day quarantine or a negative molecular test of COVID-19 in the previous 72 upon arrival on the island, from July 17.

PAHO anticipates more than 400,000 deaths from Covid-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean by October 1. Latin America and the Caribbean will register more than 400,000 deaths from Covid-19 by October 1 “if current conditions persist,” the director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa Etienne, warned on Tuesday.

“Latin America and the Caribbean are expected to have more than 438,000 COVID-19 deaths” in the next three months, he said. “It is important to emphasize that these projections will be met only if current conditions persist. This means that countries can change these predictions if they make the right decisions and implement strict proven public health measures, “he added.

Minsa reports 349 new cases of coronavirus and 9 deaths in the last week. The Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported on Tuesday that in the week of June 23 to 30, 349 new cases of Covid-19 in Nicaragua, so the total figure amounted to 2,519. In addition, the Minsa registered 9 deaths during that week, so the total number of deceased amounts to 83.

Anthony Fauci: «EE. The US could have 100,000 cases a day if steps are not taken to curb the pandemic. ” Dr. Anthony Fauci, medical adviser to the White House, warned on Tuesday that the United States could have 100,000 new cases of coronavirus daily if measures are not taken to stop the pandemic.

“We are now having 40,000 new cases a day,” the expert said in a hearing before the Senate Health and Education Committee. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we hit 100,000 a day if this doesn’t change.”

PAHO insists: «We do not know the number of tests that Nicaragua does»

UK records 155 deaths from Covid-19 in one day. The United Kingdom has registered 155 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours, to a total of 43,730 deaths since the pandemic began, the British Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday.

Air France plans to cut more than 7,500 seats. Air France plans to cut more than 7,500 jobs until 2022, especially through voluntary retirements and the non-replacement of vacancies, although layoffs among employees of short-haul flights are not excluded, sources said on Tuesday (06.30.2020) union. Among these positions, 6,560 will be eliminated within Air France and 1,000 within its regional subsidiary Hop !, these sources added.

New York imposes quarantine on visitors from 16 US states. New York state now requires quarantine for visitors to 16 U.S. states where COVID-19 infections are increasing, adding to the eight that the measure had already imposed last week, Governor Andrew said Tuesday. Cuomo.

Africa Cup of Nations football is postponed to 2022 due to coronavirus. The African Football Confederation (CAF) announced on Tuesday (06/30/2020) the postponement to January 2022 of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) initially planned in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2021, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Ortega regime is one of the worst evaluated in Central America for its management before Covid-19, according to survey

Ireland registers “worrying” trend of new cases. The Irish government has recommended that its citizens cancel holiday plans or avoid making reservations for the summer, given concerns about an increase in cases of coronavirus in this country.

The medical chief of the Irish Ministry of Health, Tony Holohan, warned on Tuesday that a “worrying trend” is “beginning to be detected”, with “information on increases in cases and new outbreaks”.

Spain will allow from this Wednesday the free movement of European citizens. The Ministry of the Interior of Spain published this Tuesday in the Official State Gazette a note with the new categories of travelers who are exempt from movement limitations, regardless of the place of origin. However, the rule does not yet include the list of countries considered safe to which the EU states will reopen the borders from July, closed since mid-March to contain the pandemic.

Australia imposes zonal quarantines following Covid-19 outbreak in Melbourne. Australian authorities announced Tuesday that they will impose a mandatory four-week quarantine on residents of ten areas of the city of Melbourne, following the exponential increase in Covid-19 cases due to an outbreak of infections.

Guatemala has 479 other cases. The Guatemalan Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance reported Monday that the country added 479 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 19 people who died to the total registration of the pandemic.

Panama registers 1,099 cases in one day. Panama registered on Monday the mark of 1,099 cases of COVID-19 in a single day, and another 16 deaths from the disease, which brought the accumulated in 113 days of pandemic to 32,785 confirmed infections and 620 deaths, with 891 hospitalized patients, of which 147 are in intensive care units (ICU) and 14,961 are in home isolation.