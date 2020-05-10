The coronavirus continues to gain ground worldwide and the Latin American region faces the most difficult moment of the disease: every day more infections are added and the number of deaths is increasing. In Nicaragua, although the health authorities have not reported the pandemic for three days, the cases are only increasing. This is the minute-by-minute report on how the disease is progressing worldwide.

10: 0 p.m. So far our coverage.

With 67 new cases in 24 hours, Guatemala adds 967 infections. Guatemala registered an increase of 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, which added to the 900 detected until Friday, on the second day with more positive tests for coronavirus since the first one was detected on March 13.

Encouraging signs in France and Spain before the lack of confidence. Two days after a cautious lack of confidence began, France and Spain registered a clear slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus, which has already infected more than four million people worldwide and claimed 277,127 lives.

Anthony Fauci says he had “low risk” contact with a person infected with coronavirus. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, informed CNN that he had “low risk” contact with White House staff, and he will therefore initiate a modified quarantine.

Honduras closes border point with Guatemala after a case of coronavirus. The Honduran government reported on Saturday the temporary closure of the El Florido point, bordering Guatemala, after a Honduran health delegate tested positive for the coronavirus.

More than 4 million people have contracted coronavirus worldwide. The coronavirus pandemic exceeded 4 million positive cases worldwide this Saturday, and is close to 279,000 deaths, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University, in the United States.

Almagro stands in solidarity with Nicaraguan doctors who demand a contingency plan against the coronavirus. The Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, expressed his solidarity on Saturday with the doctors who “demand that the Government publish a contingency plan for this pandemic and that the data be made transparent using technical and clear language. ».

Our solidarity with health professionals in #Nicaragua, who demand that the Government publish a contingency plan for this pandemic and that the data be made transparent using technical and clear language. https://t.co/XEkkxmDPps – Luis Almagro (@ Almagro_OEA2015) May 9, 2020

Brazil exceeds 10,000 deaths from coronavirus. The Brazilian Ministry of Health recorded 730 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, thus exceeding the barrier of 10,000 deaths from the pandemic. The Ministry of Health also registered 10,611 new cases of Covid-19, for a total of 155,939 positive cases.

Peru exceeds 65 thousand infections by coronavirus. The number of infections with the COVID-19 in Peru rose to 65,015 cases this Saturday (09.05.2020), with 3,168 more patients than on Friday, while the deceased increased by one hundred and reached 1,814, according to the report of the Ministry of Health. After 55 days of quarantine in the country, the health authorities have carried out tests to rule out the pandemic to 494,250 people, of whom 6,220 are hospitalized and 20,246 were discharged at the end of treatment.

UPDATE | This is the situation of the coronavirus # COVID19 in Peru until 00:00 hours on May 9. # PerúEsEstaEnNuestrasManos. More information: https://t.co/M1icbJWoDl

Situational room: https://t.co/oFMAUUM0zQ pic.twitter.com/PqXbmj2AFj – Ministry of Health (@Minsa_Peru) May 9, 2020

A third of deaths from coronavirus in the United States are in nursing homes, according to NYT. A third of the deaths from COVID-19 recorded in the United States have occurred in nursing homes, as reported this Saturday (05.09.2020) by the New York Times, which carries out its own count of victims.

Ecuador registers 29,071 confirmed cases and 1,717 deaths from Covid-19. The Emergency Operations Committee (COE) of Ecuador, in charge of the coronavirus crisis, reported this Saturday that so far there have been 29,071 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,717 deaths from that disease. In addition, in its latest report, it specified that there are 1,912 other “probable deceased”, about whom the coronavirus is suspected as a cause of death, but which have not been subjected to forensic verifications. Guayas, whose capital is Guayaquil, is the most affected by the pandemic, as it concentrates 57.9 percent of the total number of infections in the country.

Coronavirus leaves more than 275,000 dead worldwide. The pandemic of the new coronavirus left more than 275,000 dead worldwide, almost 85 percent of them in Europe and the United States, since it appeared in China in December, according to a balance sheet carried out by the . this Saturday from official sources. In total, there were 275,018 deaths worldwide (out of 3,955,631 contagion cases).

Chile exceeds 300 deceased. The Chilean health authorities reported this Saturday that the country added 10 new deaths and 1,274 new cases of COVID-19 infections, bringing the total figures to 304 deaths and 27,219 positives since the first recorded on March 3. case. The undersecretary of Health, Paula Daza, explained in the daily press conference from the Palacio de La Moneda, headquarters of the Executive, that of the new cases 1,004 presented symptoms and 243 were asymptomatic among the 11,943 tests carried out in the last 24 hours.

France records 84 deaths in 24 hours. In total, this country registers 26,310 deaths as a result of the coronavirus since the beginning of the epidemic, on March 1. French intensive care services see a drop in new income after several consecutive days of decline. Currently, there are 2,812 patients in the ucis.

This country decided to expand until July 10 in a state of sanitary emergency, authorities reported.

# LAST HOUR | France extends until July 10 the state of health emergency pic.twitter.com/7XDdKE6AwT – EFE News (@EFEnews) May 9, 2020

Business sector supports medical claims and asks the government for a plan to deal with the pandemic. Different business chambers joined to the Superior Council of Private Enterprise (Cosep) have supported the claims of health workers who demand better management of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. The businessmen also urged the Daniel Ortega regime to establish a contingency plan as soon as possible to deal with the health crisis.

Cuba registers 13 more cases of coronavirus. This Saturday, the Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported that 1,949 samples were studied for Covid-19, of which 13 were positive, for a cumulative of 1,754. In the last 24 hours there were no deaths.

Covid-19 deaths double in Brazil. The most affected South American country has added for the first time this Friday more than 700 deaths in a single day. The latest balance indicates that deaths have doubled in the last 10 days to close to 10,000 deaths.

Iran reports more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Iranian authorities have warned of an increase of more than 1,500 infected, with the majority of cases reported mainly in the southwest of the country. “All provinces are showing a gradual decline in new infections, except in Khuzestan, where the situation is still worrying,” said Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

Bundesliga players will not be able to celebrate goals with hugs. Players of the German professional soccer league should stop hugging, hand contact to celebrate goals and also spit. This was established in a report by the German Football League (DFL), released this Saturday.

China authorizes the opening of closed spaces and lowers the level of emergency. The Chinese State Council (Executive) approved this Saturday that movie theaters, gyms, libraries, museums and art galleries, among other closed spaces, admit visitors under reservation before the apparent control in the country of the Covid-19. These places, closed until now in many of the country’s provinces to avoid crowds, must set a limit on the number of visitors and operate under special prevention measures.