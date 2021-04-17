This is how we must overtake cyclists, according to the DGT

The DGT it focuses a good part of its efforts on a correct coexistence between cyclists and drivers, a coexistence in which “our lives are going”; especially the former, much more unprotected in the event of a traffic accident. After reprimanding several drivers a few days ago, now the DGT congratulates a few drivers, “hunted” with a DGT drone, overtaking cyclists correctly and safely.

When it comes to motor vehicle drivers and cyclists, patience and safety are the two keys. In this way, not losing your cool and respecting the rules are two essential points in order to carry out a correct overtaking of cyclists, especially on the road, where there are many drivers.

It is clear that both drivers and cyclists must comply with the rules, so there is no use for cyclists to fulfill their mission if then the drivers of the cars do not act correctly, a statement also perfectly valid in reverse. This is clear from the latest video released by the DGT through Twitter, where Traffic congratulates a group of drivers for their attitude towards a group of cyclists.

Patience and prudence are essential to guarantee #road safety. Remember it also when you ride on #roads frequented by #cyclists🙏👍 #AVistaDeDron 🎮👁️👇 # FelizFindepic.twitter.com / pYPfg7aB3j – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) April 16, 2021

How do cyclists have to circulate?

Cyclists, as a general rule, they must circulate in a single file, glued as much as possible to the right side of the road to impede the movement of other vehicles as little as possible. Either way, they can also circulate in pairs (one in parallel to the other) as long as they do not pose a danger to other users. of the road or pose an obstacle to traffic.

Cyclists, of course, cannot ride in a peloton, as stated in Article 36.2 of the General Traffic Regulations:

2. It is forbidden for the vehicles listed in the previous section to circulate in a parallel position, except for bicycles, which may do so in a column of two, bordering as far as possible at the extreme right of the road and standing in a row in sections without visibility, and when they form traffic jams. In the highways they can only circulate on the hard shoulder, without invading the road in any case.

The way to overtake cyclists

The DGT – the General Traffic Regulations – is very clear when it comes to specifying how we must overtake cyclists. The first premise is to maintain a safety distance necessary, which must be, at least 1.5 meters between the cyclist and the vehicle passing him.

It should also be remembered that the driver may pass the solid line to overtake a cyclist or group of cyclists, and totally or partially invade the opposite lane as long as it does not pose a danger to other drivers. This is specified in section 4 of article 85 of the General Traffic Regulations:

Four. When you get ahead out of town to pedestrians, animals, to two-wheelers or animal traction, to vehicles immobilized on the road or to aid vehicles when they are carrying out relief and rescue operations, se must carry out the maneuver occupying part or all of the contiguous lane of the road, as long as the precise conditions exist to carry out the overtaking under the conditions set forth in this regulation; in any case, the lateral separation will not be less than 1.50 meters. Overtaking is expressly prohibited, endangering or hindering cyclists traveling in the opposite direction.

The images captured by the drones of the DGT They are clear: patience and respect between cyclists and drivers are two basic elements so that we can all live with peace and safety on the roads.