This is how we have told you about the race – GP France F1 2021

French fans were among the many who were left without enjoying the 2020 home race in the wake of the pandemic. France, in fact, was only one of three European GPs alongside the Netherlands and Monaco that was left aside. With the worst of that nightmare behind us, Formula 1 again enters a Paul Ricard in which meteorological uncertainty is the great hope to bring uncertainty to the race, beyond the grid order as such, where Max verstappen he will have his hands full trying to keep Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas at bay on a strategic level.

The Spaniards will try to capitalize on any opportunity to score precious points at a circuit where their two cars perform reasonably well. Carlos Sainz flag for Ferrari from a fifth place where you will have to be proactive, while Fernando Alonso will start the race from ninth place with an Alpine that has left symptoms of being able to do even a little more. In the home race for the French team, all effort is little.