This is how we have told you about the race – GP Azerbaijan F1 2021

Being another of the urban races that was left off the calendar in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix returns to Formula 1 on a weekend that has already produced notable strong emotions, especially in a qualifying session with up to five crashed drivers. Previously, it did Charles Leclerc, but the Monegasque responded when push came to shove to get his second pole in a row, confirming Ferrari’s great performance on street circuits. He decisively saved the furniture Lewis hamilton with his position in the front row, well above what he has achieved until then, and ahead of a Max Verstappen who runs for the first time with the target on his back.

The final accident deprived Carlos Sainz from another good position on the grid, but the Madrid driver will seek to maximize his car’s performance from fifth position on a circuit where overtaking is possible. In the same way, Fernando Alonso He has been very solid in his Alpine, and the eighth position he enjoys due to the suspension of Lando Norris offers many opportunities in the first laps. All this, without losing sight of some AlphaTauri who, in fourth and seventh position, could have a lot to say in this race.