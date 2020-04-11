When in the second half of 2017 the first mobiles that with their entry options already exceeded the barrier of 1,000 dollars or euros, there were hundreds of memes about it. And yet they sold without problem.

Today these 4 figures are already the standard for the high-end, even among the brands that until now had been characterized by offering high performance at a contained price. With the presentation in the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and the Oppo Find X2, both with a starting price of 999 euros, it is clear that the only euro that is missing to reach the sound figure is insufficient to camouflage it as any psychological barrier. Whoever wants a high-end mobile phone, from one of the leading companies in the market, seems to have to pay that figure.

The arrival of Xiaomi and Oppo to the club of 1,000 (And the almost certain union of OnePlus when it launches its OnePlus 8 in a few days) have made 2020 already the year in which Chinese manufacturers have launched to address the threshold that Apple and Samsung fixed three years ago.

Along the way, and as a debate, it will always be whether the price is disproportionate or not. The truth is that in this monetary jump there has also been a gradual leap of technologies and capabilities on phones very fast compared to the previous triennium. Face recognition, AMOLED screens, fast charging, much more capable batteries and above all cameras and photographic possibilities unthinkable less than five years ago are the new features that have changed the sector the most. And behind them, obviously, there is a significant technological and processing investment.

But the doubt about the investment that a high-end mobile phone represents today will always be there, especially when those devices that aspire to draw the future in form of flexible and mobile folding screens (without breaking, if possible) have already been launched with prices intended for enthusiasts and early-adopters with prices that they exceed 2,000 euros.

Logically, behind them there is a question of scalability and new technologies, and therefore more expensive. But getting back to the heart of the matter, Is it true that telephones have become so expensive in recent years?

The evolution of the price of smartphones from the Nokia 3310

In the following table you can see the launch price of some models that those who are already starting to paint gray hair will remember using, even others that can still be considered contemporary. All of them, minus the unbreakable Nokia 3310, were considered mid-high or high range at the time of launch.

Although the price of the high-end has stabilized above 1,000 euros, each year the average price of smartphones sold is falling, from $ 305 in 2015 to $ 214 in 2019

However, most importantly, it is surely see their inflation-adjusted prices in the same table. In this parameter we see that the rise has not been so steep until reaching the current 1,000 euros, although it is possible that consumers have noticed more sharply that the phones are increasingly expensive because there are fewer and fewer financing options for part of operators, and the bulk of purchases are now concentrated in free terminals.

MóvilPrecio launch ($ / €) Price with inflaciónAñoNokia 3210150212,51999BlackBerry 5810715950,092002Ericsson R380s8501106,212003Sony Ericsson P9008501085,792004Nokia 8800560701,82005iPhone499599,742007Galaxy S400456,32010Galaxy Note549612,122011iPhone 5649704,932012Note 4750792,692014iPhone 7 Plus769815,012016

As you can see, and leaving 3310 aside that precisely lowered a market that until then seemed restricted to a person with significant purchasing power, mobiles went up in price until the appearance of the iPhone in 2007 and the expansion of Android.

Since then, there has been a period of some contention until 2014, when they rise again. It is the time of phablets, mobiles enlarged their screens and their visual character as multimedia elements in every way. As a brooch from that time, already much closer to the current smartphone model, we have chosen the iPhone 7 Plus of 2016, which in its most expensive version already raised its price to $ 999. The fooling around began with the round figure.

In this next we already see some of the most relevant contemporary mobiles that have passed the psychological barrier of $ 1,000. From the Note 8 and the iPhone X, going through the Huawei P30, the first Chinese firm to play with that sum, until the advent of the Xiaomi and Oppo along with the folding experiments of the Samsung Fold, the Mate X or the Flip.

MobileLaunch priceNotesYearGalaxy Note 81010 € First mobile to overcome the $ 1,000 barrier2017iPhone X1159 € Set the trend as a base price for the high-end2017Huawei P30 Pro999 € First of the brand to break the barrier2019Galaxy Note 101099 € -2019iPhone 11 Pro1159 € -2019Huawei Matex X2259 Pioneer folding phone2019Galaxy Fold2020 € Pioneer folding phone2019Motorola Razr1599 € Folding phone2019Galaxy Z Flip1500 € Folding phone2020Galaxy S20 Ultra1359 € New rise of the standard2020Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro999 € First of the brand to break the barrier2020 Oppo Find X2999 € First of the brand20 to break the barrier20

There is another important issue that sometimes goes unnoticed and is that in this ‘race’ towards 1,000 or 1,500 euros we always talk about high-end phones. However, based on IDC data, the global smartphone market has tended in recent years to offer terminals at increasingly lower prices. Something to which the appearance of Chinese brands has contributed, and that it seems that they will follow that path. Specifically, according to these data, the average price of the terminals has gone from $ 305 in 2015 to $ 214 in 2019.

And now that? The present is not so ‘expensive’, and the future may be even less so

With the high-end already established in the four figures, it remains to wonder what will come next. The truth is that after some first experiments with folding that exceeded the figure of 2,000 euros, Samsung has released much more content and for many credible Flip by 1,500, a price similar to the Motorola Razr, the first important terminals that play with flexible screens, but for their smallest part.

Samsung also has also been rumored that in the face of the launch of the new Fold in the coming months – the one that should really start to touch the market – is working to reduce its price. Logically, the industry makes its estimates on whether someone is willing to pay 2,000 euros for a mobile, and it seems evident that not yet.

A different question is clearly what has happened to the 1,000 euros. Apple introduced that level in the iPhone X at the same time that it presented a multitude of novelties that today are the market standard. The strength at the level of design and innovation of the Cupertino company earned him to break that barrier safely, and it is clear that they were not wrong.

It does not seem so clear that this is happening like this with the jumps that Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro has taken, for example, which raises 500 euros regarding the Mi 9 in exchange for improvements that do not seem to compensate with respect to their usual prices. Perhaps Xiaomi has accustomed its buyers to prices too tight to now take this leap? In our Explica.co analysis, Luis del Barco concluded:

However, it is no less true that it is still below what rival technologies are offering, being inferior in key aspects such as the camera, battery or even its resistance to water[…] Justifying your entry price is, thus, complicated. It will be, yes, an interesting option when it goes down over the months.

Maybe Xiaomi can make this bet on insurance with the market already launching its Redmi and Pocophone brands in Europe, which continue to clearly mark the ‘low-cost’ game. And there is no doubt that if some economic brands abandon the pattern they were in (which it is hard to think they will abandon completely) this will be occupied by others such as Realme or Vivo, of recent disembarkation and like Oppo or OnePlus, part of the BKK Electronics group.

In short, even if prices rise, there will always be a more than powerful mid-range in a market with competitive prices among them. A context in which, by the way, it could break -And this would be a novelty because it came from a company like Apple- the new iPhone SE 2020, whose rumors point to a price below $ 500. The future may also come with a very hard-fought segment to place the best mobile at a contained price.