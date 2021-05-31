This is how we create laboratory arteries to treat patients and test drugs

Shutterstock / UGREEN 3S ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/J0mFRLtRA13RjBZqKAnjHQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/MKXbQQVfJpkXQScdlX6GlQ–~B/aD05NjA7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/4d91ed6c9355a5cf363542b2ab23a905″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/J0mFRLtRA13RjBZqKAnjHQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/MKXbQQVfJpkXQScdlX6GlQ–~B/aD05NjA7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/4d91ed6c9355a5cf363542b2ab23a905″/>

Cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of death worldwide. One of the most prevalent is arteriosclerosis, which consists of the accumulation of cholesterol in the wall of the arteries until what is known as “atheroma plaque” is formed. As it grows, the diameter of the arteries shrinks, making it difficult for blood to flow through them. This, in the end, leads to ischemia in organs and tissues. Myocardial ischemia is one of the most common: heart cells die because they don’t get enough oxygen due to reduced blood flow.

The most common treatments for arteriosclerosis include the use of stents or bypass surgery.

Stents are tubular-shaped meshes that are inserted into the artery and expand to reopen blood flow. One of the main problems is that inserting them can damage the inner layer of cells, known as endothelial cells, which increases the risk of thrombus formation. In addition, this damage can end up activating the proliferation of another cell type in the middle layer of blood vessels, smooth muscle cells. Its proliferation can increase the thickness of the artery wall and reduce blood flow again, a process known as restenosis.

This leads to another treatment that consists of replacing the artery with another type of autologous blood vessel from the patient himself, such as the saphenous vein, mammary artery or radial artery. Even so, it is not always possible to do a replacement with autologous blood vessels due to the patient’s own disease that affects all the vessels, or because they have already been used previously.

Thus, one of the alternatives that has been studied in recent years has been the development of in vitro arteries to be used as an alternative to autologous blood vessels for bypass surgery.

In vitro development of arteries

One of the main goals for developing an artery in vitro (made in the laboratory) is to reproduce the native structure. The arteries are made up of three layers (from inside to outside): the tunica intima, made up of a monolayer of endothelial cells; the tunica media, made up of smooth muscle cells; and the tunica adventitia, made up of fibroblasts and connective tissue. Among them, the tunic intima and media are the functional layers.

Various methods for developing arteries in vitro have been described in the scientific literature, many of which require several steps and long periods of time.

At the Bioengineering Institute of Technology (BIT) of the International University of Catalonia (UIC) a method has been developed to develop double-layer 3D tubular structures reproducing the native structure of an artery with just one step. The methodology used is based on extrusion and allows blood vessels to develop faster than with other methods.

These structures have allowed the introduction of the specific vascular cells found in the arteries: endothelial cells in the inner layer and smooth muscle cells in the outer layer. Furthermore, these cells have been able to align themselves in the same way as they would in a native blood vessel without having to apply any perfusion stimulus.

The concentric alignment of smooth muscle cells is especially important as this conformation facilitates vasoconstriction and vasodilation, important processes for regulating blood pressure. These results have recently been published in the journal Biofabrication.

The next step of the project has been to introduce these structures into a perfusion chamber connected to a circuit that has allowed the introduction of flow through the vessels, to simulate the physiological conditions in which the arteries are found. The perfusion stimulus is important for these structures to mature and acquire functionality. Preliminary results indicate that they have a certain degree of contraction and dilation, indicating a certain degree of functionality.

Future Applications

One of the applications of tissue engineering blood vessel development is to treat some cardiovascular diseases such as arteriosclerosis and aneurysms (dilated arteries). Their development has also captured attention for use as vascular models and for drug testing.

Some chemotherapeutic drugs can have some side effects that induce vascular damage, suppressing certain functionality and inducing the development of cardiovascular diseases.

The in vitro development of these structures could be used to test certain drugs and see if they induce these harmful side effects in the vascular system.

Another application would be to use cells from the patient with a genetic vascular disease to be able to study more at the molecular level how the pathology in question develops and to test drugs for its treatment. The latter would be applied mainly to personalized medicine.

