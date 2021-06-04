This is how WandaVision’s story will continue in Doctor Strange 2

The WandaVision series impressed Marvel Studios fans but its story is far from over and will continue in the movie Doctor Strange 2.

Michael waldron is the scriptwriter of the series Loki and from the movie of Doctor Strange 2 from Sam raimi that have finished shooting and are already beginning the post-production process. Now, before the imminent premiere of Loki, the writer has revealed very interesting details of the work process in Marvel studios and how the Wandavision story will continue.

In a recent interview, Michael waldron revealed that he was offered the job of Doctor Strange 2 just as I was leaving a meeting with Owen wilson for your role in Loki:

“I met Owen Wilson, because I was going to play Mobius in the Loki series, which was a dream for me. For a boy my age, Owen Wilson is a hero to me. I came out of a meeting with Owen Wilson and Kevin called me and let me know what they were doing in Doctor Strange 2 and that they were flipping creativity there and he wanted me to be the writer. And so, it was as simple as that. “

“At that time, I had been able to build trust. I was getting ready to go to Atlanta. Fortunately, the scripts were finished. One of our writers, a close friend of mine, Eric Martin, took my place and went on set, and he did an amazing job running the show from our point of view. And yes, it was simply: Okay. You did it Loki. That was insane. Come do Doctor Strange 2. This is also going to be crazy. And it was fun”.

The pandemic influenced his work on Marvel Studios’ Sorcerer Supreme sequel.

All of this happened in February 2020, and Doctor Strange 2 was moving toward a production start date of May 2020. But just when Sam raimi signed to take over as director, the pandemic hit, and they were given a lot more time to write the script, so they started from scratch:

“At the time, that was in February of last year, we were supposed to start filming in May and it was a fast-paced schedule. Obviously the COVID stopped that and they brought Sam in. Sam and I walked in at the same time. The only benefit of the closure was that Sam and I were able to start from scratch and really figure out what we wanted the movie to be, and I spent a year making a movie with Sam Raimi. I was in London for the last four months on that movie. “

We know that Doctor Strange 2 will bring back to Benedict Cumberbatch already Elizabeth olsen What Wanda maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch.

“We had access to the scripts and then to the cuts of WandaVision. I became close friends with Jac Schaeffer, lead writer for WandaVision, while writing Loki. She and I became good friends, because we were in that and everything together. She’s cool and bright and she’s someone I really look up to. It was good to meet someone we could feel sorry for together for our crazy work ”.

Michael Waldron knew he had to continue the WandaVision story in Doctor Strange 2.

“I had the advantage of being able to call Jac and talk to her about the character of Wanda and all that, because it was very important for me to do the right thing with her with what she did with Wanda as a character. And also, with Elizabeth Olsen, who is a friend of mine. I really worked with her and made sure: Okay, you guys did this incredibly intimate show about this character that made her grow so much. Let’s make sure we do that justice and tell a satisfying next chapter in that story. “

Doctor Strange 2 will hit theaters on March 25, 2022, while Loki will premiere on June 9, 2021 in Disney Plus, the streaming platform that can be accessed through this link.