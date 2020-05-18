Long days, stress, anxiety and uncertainty. The psychological effects of confinement and isolation measures ordered by the Government can be harsh.

The footballers and their partners are at home, many of them with their children and pets, trying to make the most of this family time and demonstrating that it is possible, through imagination and attitude, to pass quarantine in a pleasant way .

Pilar Rubio

Sergio Ramos’s wife had to celebrate her birthday from home on March 17.

Pregnant with her fourth child, Pilar is taking advantage of these days to do maternity exercises and we share on her Instagram account, as well as doing domestic and creative tasks with her along with her husband and their three children, Sergio Jr., Marco and Alejandro .

Georgina Rodríguez

The model is in Madeira with Cristiano and the children. In fact, the couple has uploaded a video where it is observed how they have made the smallest of the house aware of the importance of washing their hands. We see CR7 distributing antibacterial soap to the children and giving them instructions to wash their hands. Everything before the attentive gaze of Georgina who, while recording the scene, encourages babies to comply with this essential ritual.

Malena Costa

Exercising non-stop. Malena Costa shows us once again that the physique that she looks is not a coincidence but the result of an intense and constant training program.

Daniella Semaan

Daniella Semaan and Cesc Fàbregas are passing this confinement with great humor. Games at home, with the little ones and with the family are the antidote of the couple against boredom.

Antonella Roccuzzo

At home, along with her husband, Leo Messi, their children (Thiago, Mateo and Ciro) and their pets. The WAG has congratulated ‘La Pulga’ on Father’s Day by means of a beautiful message on Instagram, where it points out that “today more than ever we celebrate it together”.

Romarey Ventura

Counting the days and playing with little Piero. Jordi Alba’s girl enjoys the experience of being a mother for the first time with the Barca player, who has just turned 31.

Izabel Goulart

Kevin Trapp’s girlfriend encourages us to take advantage of this quarantine to do things we don’t normally have time for like reading, training at home and relaxing our minds.

See this post on Instagram Take advantage of this time in quarantine to take care of yourself, to do things you didn‘t have the time before like reading, working out at home, learning new skills and relaxing your mind from the daily stress. In this time being home isn‘t a negativ thing. Let‘s do all our part in helping the world by taking the precautions serious and stay home. Please stay safe and watch out for eachother 🙏❤ Take advantage of this quarentena to take care of yourself, to do things that you did not like before, read, train at home, learn new skills and relax in mind of daily stress. This time, being at home is not a bad thing. We all go to our part, taking serious precautions and filing at home. Take care and take care of us for another years 🙏❤️ A shared post by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Mar 20, 2020 at 10:00 PDT

Shakira

Very aware and sending messages to all her fans. The singer, in addition to enjoying family life, has wanted to record a video to help in the fight against the coronavirus, urging everyone to stay 15 days at home.

The singer has had a moment to remember the children, one of the greats affected by this confinement, and has wanted to make an express request to the Spanish Government through her Instagram account.

The Colombian, apparently, has also begun to study philosophy during this confinement.

Sara Carbonero

The influencer takes advantage of new technologies to entertain her children, as with this digital digital snack with friends ’through the computer.

Sara, in addition, has taken the opportunity to share with her followers an extensive letter that she would like to be able to send to her “me” from 10 years ago. “

See this post on Instagram A recurring question that I have been asked in some other interview is what would I say to my “I” of 10 years ago and I have never quite known what to answer. Look where today organizing the computer photos I have come across him and since these days we are having a little more time than normal I have thought about it. I think I would tell him not to waste time or energy trying to control all situations because in the end, life throws each of us in his place. That there are things that depend on us and others that do not. Let him worry less and take care more, I would tell him to squeeze every second and dedicate his time only to those people who are worthwhile and make him feel good. That he never stopped dreaming big, because sometimes dreams come true. I would tell him not to stop doing anything for fear of regret because it is always better to do it than to regret not having tried. I would say that each day of life is a gift, a miracle, an opportunity. That he did not try to fight against anything, because the term “fight” or any other warlike word implies a waste of energy. That it is better to face, accept and let flow, never force. Ah! That not everyone can be liked and that it is not worth wasting a second on that. That he said many times “I love you”, that he kissed, touched and hugged a lot in case the day came when he couldn’t do it. I would tell her to always be true to herself, nonconformist, idealistic and empathetic, a quality that is underrated. I would tell him that life can change in the blink of an eye and that if that happened he would have every right in the world to cry, kick, get angry, feel rage, fear, helplessness. To go down. To the bottom. But that afterwards always, always the sun rises. To transform suffering into wisdom because, as Dante said, he who knows pain, knows everything. That he did not suffer more than necessary as he lost people along the way because it is the law of life that we change and the others as well. I would tell him that he has been wrong a thousand times, and that he will continue to be wrong because that is what the game is about. I would tell you that insecurity … (continues) A shared post by Sara Carbonero (@saracarbonero) on Mar 26, 2020 at 3:30 PDT

Clarice Alves

Marcelo’s partner is clear. If your children are ‘heavy’ use them as a training mode. Thus, as she has shown in her instagram account, the Brazilian makes plates with one of her children on her back.

Romina Belluscio

Together with Guti and without stopping training. Argentina takes advantage of the days of confinement to study, exercise and enjoy her boy.

Sara Salamo

Along with little Theo, this is how Isco Alarcón’s couple poses. Optimistic and happy, the actress has known how to get the positive part out of this forced pause in her professional commitments. “Everything stopped, except this. I love you, Theo.”

Despite the fact that Sara’s career is focused on acting, in her spare time or during those hours that she has a break from filming, she has written a book, a novel entitled ‘The sunset of the monkey that scratched the wall’, whose cover it has already been made public.

Vanesa Lorenzo

The girl from Carles Puyol is lucky to live in the country and have her own organic garden. In addition to contact with nature, the model tries to instill in her children her passion for yoga. For example, in this video where he teaches them breathing exercises.