One of the most obvious effects that the quarantine has brought has been the large increase in traffic on telecommunications networks. Video calls, messaging services, teleworking, remote schooling, video game streaming and audiovisual content … All this has caused an explosion of voice and data traffic that led operators to request a rational and responsible use of telecommunications networks. .

During the first week, we could already see how landline and mobile calls had multiplied, how the use of WhatsApp had increased enormously and how traffic on the IP network had increased. Now what The first month of confinement in Spain has just been completedWe have spoken to operators again to see if that traffic continues to grow or has stabilized.

Traffic continues to grow, but to a lesser extent

The data from the first days of confinement already showed us a increase in both traffic through IP networks and mobile use, with a special role of instant messaging services (WhatsApp) and remote working tools. This growth was also accompanied by an increase in landline and mobile calls, which is logical given the social isolation to which we have been forced.

As a result, operators have had to take measures to increase and maintain the capacity of networksAt the same time, they continue to monitor this traffic data day by day to expand their capacity where necessary, especially in key places such as hospitals in the affected areas. As a result of this monitoring, they have obtained some curious data and figures that we explain below.

Of course, we already anticipate that, despite the exponential increase in Internet traffic that occurred in the first days, a report by Berec (the agency of the European Union that brings together the telephone regulators of the Member States) shows that by the end of last week internet traffic had stabilized in Europe, including Spain, where initially some problems were reported in completing telephone calls in very densely populated areas, as reported by the CNMC.

Movistar: in a month, more than in a whole year

Throughout the twelve months of the year, Telefónica’s IP network usually has a cumulative traffic growth of 30%; Well, that percentage has been exceeded by the registered in between March 10 and April 12, 2020, which was 35%.

Evolution of IP Network traffic throughout the year. In green, the usual tonic. In blue, what was experienced in this year 2020.

If we look at the last week, Telefónica’s fixed and mobile network followed the previous trend of stability within exponential growth registered at the beginning of the crisis. However, on the Easter holidays there was a rebound in the use of some services such as gaming and in voice and mobile and fixed data traffic:

Data traffic on Telefónica’s IP network remained stable at values ​​higher than before the crisis, up to 35% above, although during Easter this traffic was growing day by day to reach the maximum value on Friday April 10 since the start of the crisis.

Mobile download data was located near 15% above the previous values to the crisis and, again on Friday 10, they marked another maximum since the beginning of this situation. The upward moving data continued to rise to be close to 45% above usual values.

At Easter, there was a rebound in the use of gaming services, with special relevance on Thursday 9 and Friday 10. WhatsApp traffic continued at high values, but registered a slight and progressive decrease in its use, even on holidays.

The use of video conferencing tools came down on holidays to be recovered at the end of the week, while the internet traffic of companies was reduced considerably during Easter.

Voice traffic on the Movistar mobile network continued at values ​​much higher than normal. In fact, on Sunday April 12, voice use was 53% higher of pre-crisis figures.

Orange: decrease traffic originated by Netflix

The fourth week of confinement confirms that although Orange’s current records continue well above those prior to this emergency situation, traffic levels, both voice and data, are decreasing:

The number of voice calls remains above before the crisis, but has stabilized compared to the first week of the crisis, when the highest peaks occurred with an 88% increase in calls over the mobile network and a 53 % more in the fixed network. In the fourth week, growths are 18% in both landline and mobile, reflecting that they are approaching the pre-crisis periods.

The duration of these calls has remained at similar levels in recent weeks: they have practically doubled on landlines and have increased more than 50% on mobile phones. Voice traffic dropped during the holidays, just like on weekends, because the increase in calls is closely linked to work activity and teleworking.

Mobile data traffic does not reflect a relevant variation, but there are differences in the fixed, mainly in households. After the 30% traffic increases observed during the first days of confinement, its use has been relaxing and in the last week it has been 17% higher than the pre-crisis levels (rising especially on holidays).

The traffic originated by Netflix stands out, which grew by 60% during the first days of confinement and now shows a decreasing trend to 12% that has been registered in the last week. This is largely due to the reduction in bitrate that was carried out in previous days, although, as a curious fact, on Friday April 3, with the premiere of “La Casa de Papel”, traffic peaks of 40% occurred due to the high number of simultaneous connections.

Regarding the use of Orange TV, the increase in around 40% in the use of content on demand and the use of live content has doubled since the incorporation of DTT channels on the platform.

Vodafone: the success of video call apps

The first weekend of confinement has already made clear the clear boom in video call applications: proposals such as ZOOM, Houseparty or Hangouts rose like foam in the download rankings, both among iOS and Android users.

Increased use of video call apps during confinement

In this sense, the data provided by Vodafone is devastating: the use of ZOOM and Hangouts has increased more than 4,000 and 2,500% respectively throughout this month (between March 9 and April 13). Skype and WhatsApp video calls do not fall short either, since their use has multiplied by 8 and by 4 respectively.

Regarding the data and voice traffic that Vodafone networks have experienced, it is still at higher levels than before the crisis, but there is a reduction in landline and mobile calls, and a stagnation both in the use of mobile data and in the use of data in the fixed network:

On mobile, the voice traffic of the first week (which was 74 million minutes and represented an increase of 36% compared to the previous Monday) has been decreasing slightly throughout the month, so that in the last week, the volume of daily minutes has hardly grown 8%.

Mobile calls on Vodafone

Mobile data traffic, which grew by 25% in the first week, was quarantined, has been stable throughout the month with an increase of around 23-25%. Last Monday, April 13, the volume of data was 20% above the previous records.

If we look at the fixed network, the volume of data (up + down, upload and download) grew by 81% in the first week, but that growth slowed to 60% in the second week of confinement. Since then, has risen slightly again, so that last Monday it was 68% above pre-crisis levels.

Vodafone landline calls

Fixed calls deserve special mention: from Monday, March 9 to Monday, 16, it increased by 134%. Since then, the volume of daily minutes has been decreasing to 39% that was registered on Monday, April 6. However, Easter has caused landline calls to increase again, causing a new rebound: in the last week, voice traffic stood 58% higher than before the crisis.

MásMóvil: less use of the mobile, more of the fixed network

The data provided by the MásMóvil Group (which includes the MásMóvil, Yoigo, Pepephone, Lebara and Llamaya brands) also shows a decrease in mobile voice and data traffic, but not in the case of the fixed network, which continues at levels well above the pre-crisis records.

In the case of mobile phones, during the first week, there was an increase of more than 80% in voice and more than 20% in the use of data. Over the month, it has decreased slightly, so that last week, the volume of daily minutes was 60% above pre-crisis levels and mobile data volume barely registered a 10% increase. That is, we continue to make many calls, but the data consumption in our smartphones has hardly changed due to the use of the home Wi-Fi network.

Regarding the fixed network, the use of data also increased more than 80% during the first week of the crisis and has changed little since then, since continues 75% above the pre-crisis period. Landline calls, meanwhile, also maintain an 80% growth compared to previous records.