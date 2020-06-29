Vince McMahon contributed greatly to creating the character of AJ Styles | Fight News

After his WWE debut, AJ Styles continues to have a brilliant career within the company, where he had fights with Chris Jericho, John Cena, Roman Reigns among others to achieve to become the maximum champion only one year after his debut.

Despite the move to SmackDown in the 2016 draft where it became “the house AJ Styles built.”

How Vince McMahon helped build the character of AJ Styles

During the “Something To Wrestle” podcast led by Bruce Prichard, he talked about how WWE made the best version of AJ Styles’ character.

He also mentioned that when he debuted he did it with a different character than the one he had years ago. Vince asked him to portray his character as a Bulldog which was easy for him since he is like AJ Styles in real life.

He found another style in WWE by being more convincing.

“The thing about AJ is that what WWE has been able to do is they caught Alan, the guy behind the facade, the trick if you want. This is not a trick, it is who it is. I think until New Japan comes, I was playing a fighter. He was playing a role, he was playing who he thought AJ Styles should be. But when he arrived in New Japan, his job took over, because there is a communication gap there. I think when Vince said, ‘I want a bulldog,’ and he said, ‘I can do that,’ he must be him. “

Currently the phenomenal is on SmackDown where he won the intercontinental title in the tournament where it was vacant, facing Daniel Bryan in the final.

