This is how Venezuelan Avisaíl García’s 100th homer came in the Major Leagues (Video)

The Venezuelan great league of Brewers from Milwaukee Avisaíl García connected the home run number 100 of his career in the MLB.

Sunday’s day faced the Milwaukee Brewers with the St. Louis Cardinals where Garcia made a historic connection to his career in the majors.

Warn at the top of the first inning with a runner on base and the scoreboard in favor of the Brewers 1-0, he homered down left field to make the stock 3-0.

Career homer # 100 for Avisaíl García! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/Pu6oatLmiw – Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 11, 2021

In this way the Venezuelan connects this hit that marks what until now has been an interesting career in the majors, where he is remembered with Miguel Cabrera’s Tigres in the 2012 World Series, then he went to the White Sox, Rays of Tampa Bay and now it is with the Brewers where it aspires to continue collaborating to access the playoffs again.