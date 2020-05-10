15 minutes. When it comes to a holiday, it doesn’t matter what ideology, profession or sexual orientation a person may have: it’s just about celebrating an important date for everyone, as is the Mother’s day.

In 15 minutes We managed to collect congratulations from some politicians from the United States (USA) to their mothers.

Presidents, governors, senators and deputies dedicated a message to the mothers of the world.

Donald trump

US President Donald Trump congratulated the mothers of North America in a short message on his official Twitter account.

His wife, Melania Trump, also congratulated mothers on their day, especially maternal grandmothers, who with their love and wisdom unite the family in difficult times.

“Take the time today to thank a mother and let her know how much you appreciate her.”, pointed out the first lady of the United States, while addressing the nation from the White House.

On this Mother’s Day, let’s recognize all the mothers, grandmothers & motherly figures for their wisdom, love & commitment to their children & families. Take time today to thank a mother & let her know how much you appreciate her! Happy #MothersDay! pic.twitter.com/5VS7UAYSfh – Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 10, 2020

Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama congratulated his wife Michelle Obama, who is the mother of his two daughters Malia Ann Obama and Natasha Obama.

“If you can’t hug your mom in her life today, I hope you can thank them more. Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who makes it possible,” Obama said.

In addition, he published a photograph where he was very happy in the company of his wife. “I love you”, were the last words that the first African-American president in the US wrote on Twitter.

Even if you can’t give the moms in your life a hug today, I hope you can give them an extra thank you today. Thank you and Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who makes it all possible. Love you, @michelleobama. pic.twitter.com/E9ebxaSBpy – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 10, 2020

Joe Biden

Former US Vice President and virtual Democratic candidate for the White House, Joe Biden, referred to all mothers in the world, especially the first woman in his life: Catherine Finnegan Biden.

“To extraordinary mothers everywhere, like Catherine Eugenia Finnegan Biden, my wishes for a Mother’s Day safe and happy“, said.

The politician, from the Democratic party, aspires to the presidency of the USA in the elections of the month of November.

To the extraordinary mothers everywhere, like Catherine Eugenia Finnegan Biden, my wishes for a safe and happy Mother’s Day. pic.twitter.com/3PmotUx6EU – Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 10, 2020

Bernie Sanders

Vermont State Senator Bernie Sanders spent Mother’s Day with his wife, Jane O’Meara Sanders.

Marriage has always been happy, full of love and harmony. Congratulations!

Nancy Pelosi

The president of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, was enthusiastic about Mother’s Day on social media.

“Whether or not we are blessed to have our mothers with us, we carry them in our hearts every day“Pelosi wrote.

The policy is known in the US for having presented two articles of impeachment against President Trump, giving rise to the famous impeachment:

Abuse of presidential power Obstruction of Congress