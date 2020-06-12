No matter what language you speak, everyone enjoys watching movies. The problem is that most of them do not have the budget to pay for the translation into several languages, which means that you may not be able to understand the film depending on the country of the world you are in. So we will tell you how to easily add subtitles to a movie.

Whether you want to add subtitles to your favorite movies or need to subtitle a movie by yourself, the action of translating a movie is not very difficult, but it takes time and patience. For this reason, this article is about adding subtitles to a movie that obviously doesn’t have them anywhere.

Add subtitles to a movie by downloading new subtitles

First of all, keep in mind that you can only add subtitles to movies on your computer. If your current DVD does not have certain subtitles, which are found in the “Settings” or “Language” options on the DVD menu, you will not be able to add them without advanced software and equipment.

DVDs are protected and cannot be re-burned and your DVD player will not be able to add new languages. However, your computer is a completely different beast and you can add any new subtitle you can find to a movie that you watch on your computer.

If you are watching movies on a DVD player, try the “Titles” or “Subtitles” button from the remote control of your DVD player.

Now find the movie you want to subtitle on your computer and copy it to a separate file. Find the folder or movie file in Finder or Windows Explorer. This is most likely a .mov, .avi, or .mp4 file. Fortunately, you don’t need to adjust the movie file.

However, you will need to find it and link it to a new subtitle file. Subtitle files will generally end in the .SRT extension and are simply the words and times that each subtitle needs to be played during the movie. Now, you need the movie in its own file, with the .SRT file, so that it can read the subtitles. Some older subtitle files may end with the .SUB extension.

Go to your favorite search engine and search for subtitles in your language. If for example you want Spanish subtitles for X-Men: First Class, you can search like this: “X-Men: First Class Spanish subtitles”. The first site you find is likely to be good enough since these files are small and likely to contain no viruses.

Find the subtitles you need and download the .SRT file

Now you have to download a .SRT file from a website like Subscene, MovieSubtitles or YiFiSubtitles. Be sure to avoid any pop-up windows and only download .SRT or .SUB files. If you feel insecure in one place, close it and find a better one.

Now, rename the subtitle file to match your movie file. If the movie is called “BestMovieEver.AVI”, the subtitle should be written like this: “BestMovieEver.SRT”. Then find the file you just downloaded in the “Downloads” folder and make sure you rename it correctly.

Create a new dedicated folder for your movie if you don’t already have one. Copy the .SRT file into the same folder as your movie, and this will automatically link them to most video players. Similarly, the easiest video player to use is the free VLC player, which handles most video file formats.

You can add SRT files to YouTube movies that you are going to publish by clicking “Subtitles” while that movie loads. After clicking Subtitles, click on the “Add a subtitle track” option and search for your .SRT file. Make sure you have the “Subtitle Track” and not the “Transcription Track” enabled. Now, click the “CC” button when you watch your video to enable subtitles.

Create your own subtitles effectively

First of all, you must understand that subtitles are translations. And as anyone who has used Google Translate can tell you, translations are both an art form and a science. If you are subtitling a particular movie, there are several considerations to keep in mind for each line.

1.- What is the objective of the dialogue? Regardless of the words they use, what feeling is the character trying to convey? This is your guiding principle when translating a movie.

2.- How can you adjust the subtitled words within the time that the character is speaking? Some writers will show a few lines of dialogue at once, starting a little early and ending late to give viewers a chance to read everything.

3.- How do you handle the jargon and the ways of speaking? They often don’t translate well, so you’ll have to substitute slang or figurative language from your native language. However, this requires you to look up the meaning of foreign expressions and slang.

You can use a subtitle creation web page to add them to any movie file. Some sites like DotSub, Amara and Universal Subtitler allow you to watch the movie as you write the subtitles and eventually generate a .SRT file that fits your movie. While all subtitle creation sites work differently, they all follow a similar format.

1.- Choose when the subtitle begins.

2.- Write the subtitle.

3.- Choose the moment when the subtitle should disappear.

4.- Repeat through the film, marking “Complete” when you have finished.

5.- Download the .SRT file and copy it in the same folder as your movie.

Create your own subtitles by hand with Notepad

You can write subtitles by hand if you want, but an automated process streamlines it tremendously. To do this, open a text editor like Windows Notepad or Apple TextEdit and make sure you know the proper format for a subtitle.

Before getting started, click “Save As” and type the title after “YourMovie.SRT”. Then set the encoding to “ANSI” for English subtitles and “UTF-8” for non-English subtitles. Now write your subtitles. Each of the following parts goes on its own line, so press the “Enter” key after each one.

1.- The number of a subtitle: 1 would be the first subtitle, 2 the second and so on.

2.- The duration of the subtitle: It is written in this format: hours: minutes: seconds: milliseconds. For example: 00: 01: 20: 003.

3.- The text of the subtitle: This is simply what the title will say in the film.

4.- A blank line: you must leave a blank line before the number of the next subtitle.

Add subtitles to a movie: you can create subtitles in your favorite movie editor to avoid .SRT files

This method allows you to see the subtitles as you add them and thus adjust their location, color and style by hand. Start by opening your movie file in your favorite movie editor, such as Premier, iMovie, or Windows Movie Maker.

Then drag the movie onto your timeline, which is the work section. From this site, click on the “Subtitles” menu of your program and choose the style you want. Write your subtitle, drag it over the appropriate section of the movie and repeat.

You can right-click a subtitle, copy and paste it to keep the same settings for each subtitle, saving you a lot of time.

The only problem with this format is that the movie will have to be saved as a separate file. You will not be able to disable the subtitles as they will now be part of the movie.

