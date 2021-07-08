TikTok wants to become the new LinkedIN. The Chinese social network launched the pilot program “TikTok Resumes” on Wednesday, hoping to connect Gen Z with job offers at large companies such as Chipotle, Shopify, Target or Alo Yoga.

The program only accepts video curricula for a limited time, with applications open until July 31. Why did TikTok decide to take this step? Since this year, there are more Gen Z users on TikTok than on Instagram– More than half of the app’s user base is under the age of 24. In comparison, only 19.3% of Linkedin users belong to Generation Z.

This is how Tiktok wants to bring down LinkedIn and become the new platform to find work. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

TikTok users have already been using the platform as a tool to share job or career advice, as well as to provide tips for job postings, how to behave in an interview, and tips for resume building. This type of content is grouped under the label “CareerTok”.

“CareerTok is already a thriving subculture on the platform “, Nick Tran, TikTok’s Global Head of Marketing, said in a press release. “We can’t wait to see how the community embraces TikTok Resumes and helps reimagine hiring and job discovery.”

“Interested candidates are encouraged to creatively and authentically display their skills and experiences, and to use #TikTokResumes in their caption when they post their video resume on TikTok, “the company said.

Participating employers include Chipotle, Target, WWE, Alo Yoga, Shopify, Contra, Movers + Shakers and others. The program’s launch comes amid a labor shortage across the United States that has left companies in all sectors struggling to hire enough workers. You can access the TikTok Resumes program in the app through #TikTokResumes or in www.tiktokresumes.com.

People spend more time on TikTok than on any other social network (even more than on YouTube)

Americans now spend more time on TikTok than on YouTube. At least, according to the latest State of Mobile report from analytics firm App Annie, which tracks trends in consumer behavior across a wide range of mobile apps from 2019 to 2021.

The report found that in USA, people using Android phones now spend an average of 24.5 hours on TikTok per month, compared to 22 hours per month on YouTube. Two and a half hours may be a slim difference, but judging by App Annie’s data, that gap will widen: In December 2019, the start of the firm’s management period, Americans were spending just 16 hours a month on TikTok. compared to about 21.5 on YouTube, which means that TikTok user engagement has grown significantly, while YouTube’s has grown very little.

TikTok also leads YouTube in the UK, where users spend about 26 hours a month on TikTok and about 16 on YouTube.

