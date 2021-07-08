This is how those born by cesarean section would better develop their immune system

07/08/2021 at 7:55 AM CEST

The human microbiota consists of billions of bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other microorganisms that live in our bodies. Some are beneficial, and some are harmful.

The first contact of any person with these microorganisms occurs at the moment of birth. During natural childbirth the mother transmits them to the baby, becoming the first colonizers of the intestine and helping to develop its immune system.

But in the case of babies born by cesarean section this transmission does not occur, so these children do not have the same microbiota.

However, a study led in the United States and involving several research centers from other countries, including the Institute of Agrochemistry and Food Technology (IATA), of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), has proven for the first time that this pool of beneficial microorganisms can be restored through exposure to the maternal microbiota just after delivery. The study is published in the scientific journal Med.

In addition to cesarean delivery, there are also other practices, such as the use of antibiotics, that interrupt this transmission of microorganisms, which is associated with an increased risk of developing non-communicable diseases such as obesity, allergies, asthma, and various metabolic and immune diseases.

This research analyzed 177 babies from four countries, including Spain (specifically in the city of Valencia), which were studied during their first year of life.

98 of them were born by vaginal delivery and 79 by caesarean section. Of these, 30 were exposed to the maternal microbiota with a gauze impregnated with vaginal microbiota.

The results show that the microbiota of babies born by cesarean section and exposed to the maternal microbiota was similar to that of babies born vaginally, with a natural exposure to the maternal microbiotato.

Furthermore, it was observed that the vaginal microbiota of the mothers at the time of delivery was similar to that of other parts of their bodies (intestine, mouth and skin).

First study to restore the maternal microbiota

This is the first large multicenter observational study to test how to restore natural exposure to maternal vaginal microorganisms in babies born by cesarean section.

In addition, the study shows that this exposure normalizes the development of the microbiota during the first year of life. The next steps will focus on conducting randomized clinical trials to determine whether normalization of the microbiota translates into protection against short- and long-term risk of disease.

“We need more research to determine which bacteria protect against obesity, asthma and allergies, diseases that share an underlying inflammation,” says the study’s lead author, María Gloria Domínguez Bello, professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Microbiology at the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences from Rutgers University (USA).

«Our results support the hypothesis that the transfer and acquisition of maternal microbiota normalizes the development of the microbiome of babies.

Excess births due to caesarean section

According to the World Health Organization, 15 percent of births require caesarean section to avoid risks in the life of the mother or baby, but in countries like Brazil, Dominican Republic, Iran and China, cesarean delivery is performed in more than 70% of births in cities.

In our country, births by cesarean section are between 25 and 28%, that is, one in every four deliveries, almost double that recommended by the WHO.

“Cesarean delivery, exposure to antibiotics and low breastfeeding are associated with damaging effects on the microbiota. Thus, it is necessary to develop new strategies to modulate the microbiota in the first moments of life. This study represents a clear example with a new postnatal intervention with effects on the infant’s microbiota during the first year of life “, summarizes María Carmen Collado, researcher at the CSIC who leads the Spanish group in the study.

“Alterations in the intestinal microbiota in neonates during the first year of life have been associated with an increased risk of disease development in children and future adults”, reveals Collado.

The IATA-CSIC and the Hospital de Manises (Valencia) are the only Spanish centers participating in this study, with the follow-up of a small number of newborns.