this is how this Spanish cryptocurrency can fit into the future digital euro

After the Bahamas with the ‘Sand Dollar’, Spain wants to follow those steps and create your own public cryptocurrency. The PSOE has brought to Congress a Non-Law Proposal to promote the creation of a public digital currency. A CBDC (‘Central Bank Digital Currency’) issued by a central bank and linked to the digital euro that the European Union is working to materialize.

What then does this Spanish cryptocurrency proposed by the Government consist of? How does this initiative fit within the European Union? We explain what does the proposal say and what equivalent movements are the rest of the countries doing.

Cryptocurrencies are impacting the financial world and States are beginning to make a move to recover positions. Spain also wants to participate in this transition to digital money. At the moment, with a CBDC that is no more than the beginning of a study commission but can have a great impact.

What is the initiative to create a digital public currency?

The Proposition not of Law is quite concise. In addition to explaining some context, the full proposal does not go beyond the following paragraph:

“The Congress of Deputies urges the Government to promote, in collaboration with the Bank of Spain, the creation of a Study Group to evaluate the possible implementation of a digital euro as a digital public currency (CBDC) that allows offering greater financial stability to both the Spanish economy and the euro area as a whole, and recovers the character of money as a public good and under democratic control “.

In other words, the Government has proposed creating a commission to study the creation of a “digital euro” as a digital public currency. A cryptocurrency that would be created together with the Bank of Spain and it would allow “to offer greater stability”, as described in the proposal.

The digital Euro is currently in preparation by the European Commission, with the aim of presenting a proposal this same 2021. The Government of Spain, however, goes one step further and wants to create a commission to study how this digital currency initiative could have his national variant.

The difference between a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin and the Government’s proposal is that the latter has its value linked to another currency, in this case the euro. The intention is to avoid “high volatility” and a “significant environmental impact”, as described in the proposal. The government’s initiative fits within the previous work of the European Central Bank.

What happens in other countries

According to a report by the Bank for International Settlements in Basel, cited by the proposal, more than 80% of the institutions consulted are already working on projects related to these cryptocurrencies. This is about digital currencies that will coexist with the current euro or the respective currencies of each country.

“This rise of shadow banking and new alternative digital forms of payment is what has motivated the authorities of China to develop what would be a digital yuan, at the moment in the pilot project phase, “explains the Government.

Closer is the UK proposal. In April 2021, Rishi Sunak, Minister of Finance of UK, explained that they are going to “launch a new working group between the Treasury and the Bank of England to coordinate exploratory work on a possible central bank digital currency.” If we look, they are almost the same words chosen by the PSOE proposal for your commission.

On the part of the USAJerome Powell, director of the Federal Reserve, explained that they are also working on a digital dollar. Although they have not yet made a final decision and the study on its possible impact has not been completed.

During this month of June, France has started its ‘Project Jura’, an experiment with French and Swiss banks to create a CBDC and study its effects.

The implementation of the digital euro has led to a debate on the creation of new public digital currencies, known as CBDC. Equivalent to how many European platforms and projects then have their implementation and design at the national level, the digital euro leaves the open door for each country to add possible adaptations in its own way. Although, for the moment the European Commission has not closed its proposal and they work in parallel in multiple formats.

Basically, the base of the currency will be the same, but as we see through the proposal of the Spanish Government, the possibility of what a possible Spanish digital currency would be is already being considered. At the moment everything is proposals and studiesBut conversations about these CBDCs are happening at the highest level within European financial institutions.

A cryptocurrency under the management of the European Central Bank

In 2020, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) published a report called ‘Central bank digital currencies: foundational principles and core features’ where it collects some of the proposals of various central banks and how these digital currencies can fit together.

Unlike cryptocurrencies, these public digital currencies will be centrally issued by the ECB. As the proposal describes, these public currencies are “backed by the State” and would be “legally protected” as is the case with tax data or Social Security. The proposal points to the Central Bank of Spain, but being related to the digital euro, the European Central Bank would foreseeably have the ultimate responsibility.

In its report, the BIS reviews up to 14 characteristics that these digital currencies should have. Among them it is established that conversion and value will be the same as with physical money, they will be accepted ‘online’ and ‘offline’ at all times, their cost will be low in the moments of creation and distribution, they will be resistant to possible cyberattacks or drops, they will be able to be operable between different banking systems and they will have the support of a central bank.

What until a few years ago was an exotic proposal, is beginning to gain followers among the financial world. Kristalina Georgieva, director of the International Monetary Fund, explains that “the sector is on the cusp of important changes.” Some changes where these public digital currencies could play a very relevant role, both when paying and in our relationship (goodbye financial privacy?) With central banks.

