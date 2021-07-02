This is how this puppy reacts to hearing a baby cry in his crib

They say that the puppies are the man’s best friend, this can even include the children and babies; for sample we have the following story.

The moving scene in which a dog reacts to the heartbroken cry of a newborn baby snuggling next to him in the crib was left recorded on video.

The events took place in the past June 15 at Kenzie Kennedy’s house, a young 22-year-old mother from California (United States). That day, Kenzie heard her son Crew cry, who was in her darkened room, and was pleasantly surprised to glance at the baby monitor.

The mother not only saw Crew crying in their cribbut observed how his dogs, Reiney and RubyThey had rushed to his side.

As soon as the little one started crying in his crib, Reiney positioned herself immediately beside him to calm him down, while Ruby waited patiently on the floor.

