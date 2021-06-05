This is how this kitten reacts to seeing that its owner imitates meowing

The cat is part of life of man for more than 9 thousand years, even so, it is a lonely animal, independent, isolated and with a reputation, many times, of grumpy.

This is the case of Sebastian, a garo of just six months, very playful, but also very surly.

The feline belongs to the family from Amelia Patrick, a 17-year-old Australian girl who loves her adorable meow.

According to Amelia, Sebastian spends all day meowing around the house and, for fun, she and her sister imitate him, causing her displeasure.

Sometimes that disgust escalates a little more than the account and the cat ends up throwing shoes in the form of zascas like this that he managed to record

He likes to play, because he is still quite young, and sometimes he does similar things, but I have never managed to record it, “Amelia told Caters.” Sometimes he can be a very grumpy boy, “he justified.

