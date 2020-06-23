IOS 14 users will be able to create app widgets with different shapes and sizes on the home screens.

Apple recently held the keynote from WWDC20, which took place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, located in Cupertino (California). An event where the company of the bitten apple unveiled the new version of the iPhone operating system, iOS 14, which arrives loaded with news, Like the widgets. A feature that has long been available on Android but, nevertheless, improves what we had in the Google operating system.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, was tasked with unveiling all the news that will come with iOS 14, starting with the widgets. The most important change of the new version of the Apple operating system takes place on the home screen. With iOS 14, this feature receives a lot of improvements and new features, such as that applications can now be transformed into even larger apps so that they take up more space on the screen, giving rise to a kind of powered widgets.

Some elements that with iOS 14 can count on different shapes and sizes, in addition to allowing users to have multiple widgets on the home screen. The objective of the arrival of widgets, a function that has been present in Android since beta version 0.9 of the operating system, is none other than to offer outstanding information at a glance. In addition, during the event it has also been confirmed that users can create an intelligent stack of widgets, since the iPhone will use artificial intelligence to display the right widget based on time, location, and activity.

With iOS 14 you can create widgets of different sizes and shapes

This new feature of Apple’s operating system will allow users to further customize your home screens, adding widgets of those applications that they consider important or interesting to access them more directly. Today widgets help to have information immediately, but from the Cupertino company they want to offer a completely rethought widget experience with iOS 14.

First off, iOS 14 widgets feature improved aesthetics and offer even more information. In addition, and as we have previously mentioned, they come with different sizes so that the user himself chooses the one that suits him best. With the new version of the operating system, in the Today view you can see the new widgets with designs that arrive with more information than before and with a variety of sizes so that users can choose the right level of information for each of them.

But that is not all, since from the company of the bitten apple they have wanted to make widgets are even more accessibleTherefore, by pressing and holding one of them, you can remove the widget from the Today view to drop it on the iPhone home screen. By moving it already on the home screen, applications move away to automatically leave the necessary space. To add another widget, just click on the + button located in the upper left corner to open a kind of gallery of widgets and select the one you like the most, such as the podcast app, the weather or maps, among others.

