Expected for its debut in India towards the end of 2019, the payments on WhatsApp, it’s coming late. Nor does it in India, where the app was already in an interrupted testing phase, but it finally arrives. It will do so in Brazil, and this is confirmed by the world’s most widely used instant messaging platform.

Payments are implemented at no cost to users, which may well use WhatsApp to pay in shops or to transfer money from one to another. After the inclusion of catalogs in corporate accounts, WhatsApp is also making its way towards expansion as an eCommerce platform.

Payments on WhatsApp, now a reality in Brazil

The application, which goes directly to large international markets –Brazil has 210 million inhabitants–, states that in the Amazon giant there are more than 10 million small businesses and companies. WhatsApp affirms that it will allow « simplifying the way to send payments can contribute to more and more companies joining the digital economy », in addition to « opening new growth opportunities ».

WhatsApp

WhatsApp takes advantage of the conjuncture of the COVID-19 pandemic to support the usefulness of its new service. To be easier to send money « At times like these, when people must practice social distancing, » is even more important now. Payments on WhatsApp is supported on the Facebook Pay platform, presented at the end of last year.

Regarding its operation, WhatsApp is committed to a system that is both simple and secure. Therefore, it supports the PIN verification, with the option of authorizing it through the device’s fingerprint. Cards are supported VISA and Mastercard, provided they are from Banco do Brasil, Nuban or Sicredi, although they admit that it will be possible to admit more partners in the future. The launch in the South American giant will be staggered starting today, and they hope it will be progressively available to everyone.

The WhatsApp payment system is finally deployed in a way totally independent to Libra, the cryptocurrency developed by Facebook some time ago. This started with support from a large part of the financial industry, but government opposition gradually subtracted many of them.