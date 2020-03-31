The images show medical personnel using forklifts to load bodies into trucks outside a Brooklyn hospital.

A video where it is observed that several bodies are placed in a refrigerated truck outside a hospital in Brooklyn, one of the counties of New York, United States, caused a commotion after being shared on social networks amid the expansion of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The audio-visual testimony was retweeted by Joe Borelli, advisor to the New York City administration, who called it “A sad scene” before the spread of the disease in that American city.

According to estimates by John Hopkins University, at least 790 people have died from Covid-19 in New York, in addition to The United States concentrates the largest number of contagion cases in the world, with more than 160 thousand people affected by the virus.

This Monday, the US Navy ship USNS Comfort arrived Monday to New York to support the city, for the second time since 2001, in its health care needs pushed to the limit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo received the ship and also urgently requested volunteers from across the United States, to attend to cases of infected people in the pop-up facility.

State authorities are working against the clock to try to expand their hospital capacity, he said, in the face of the flood of coronavirus patients who are arriving at the centers and are expected to multiply in the coming days.

Despite the difficulties faced by that country in terms of health emergency, the highest number of deaths is still concentrated in Italy, followed by Spain, China and France, according to the academic campus. (Ntx.)

