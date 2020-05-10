Section

Universal Sports ›Baseball

Image

Pie for the photo of this note or for the related video.

.

Title:

This is how they plan the return of the Major Leagues

Short title

This is how they plan the return of the Major Leagues

Abbreviated summary for central column

The first of the MLB, without fans after crisis by the Covid-19

Summary

The first of the MLB, without fans after crisis by the Covid-19

Submitted by: Submitted 35 min 20 sec ago by oscar.torres.Post date: 4:03 pmLast modified: 4:08 pm

Author

Universal Sports

Author: oscar.torres

Body

The plan of Big leagues is to celebrate an 80 game season without fans in the first games

This Tuesday, Major League Baseball owners will introduce the Players Union to host an 80-game season this year that would largely take place with regional rivalries.

Although the campaign would be summarized, the Dodgers manager does not consider that the team that achieves the championship should carry an asterisk for the number of games.

“This is unprecedented,” said Dave Roberts on Saturday. “To keep the guys focused and together in mind and body, and then to win a championship, I don’t see any reason why anyone should entertain an asterisk.”

The teams would play regionally to minimize travel, so the Dodgers and Angels would play largely along the west coast. The rosters would be expanded to account for the possible cancellation of the minor league season, and the postseason will also expand. Fans would not be admitted, at least at first.

“I still have hope,” he said. Roberts for LA TIMES. “I don’t see how we cannot reach a consensus on both sides. Everyone will benefit. It’s time for fans to have baseball in their homes. I think it can be therapeutic and enjoyable fun. ”

It is unclear what alterations the league could propose in the event that local authorities do not allow teams to play at their local ball stadiums, or a coronavirus outbreak occurs or recurs. It is also unclear how the owners could propose to protect the health and safety of players and other personnel.

Read also: ESPN changes its Monday Night Football commentators

Tags

Big leagues



MLB



baseball

Field Collection Highlights

Picture Style

Without image

Title minute by minute

This is how they plan the return of the Major Leagues

Opening Image

opening_image

Open Image Style

Large Image

Hide facebook comments

Do not show image on home left side

0

Breadcrumb:







HomeMLB



Read more: Read more.