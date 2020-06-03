after his death, at 81 years of age. But throughout his more than 50 years of acting, actors, singers, and journalists who had the opportunity to chat with him showed their regret at his death. “Data-reactid =” 23 “>Héctor Suárez He was a comedian from the town, so it is not surprising that it is his own audience that pays tribute after his death, at 81 years old. But throughout his more than 50 years dedicated to acting, actors, singers and journalists who had the opportunity to chat with him, showed their regret at his death.

The great teacher Héctor Suárez has died. Pioneer, compass, crying and tickle artist.

Actorazo.

Three curtains with closed ovation, for you.

Homage, dear Hector. (1938-2020) 🎭 pic.twitter.com/VYTc0kqhj3 – Víctor Trujillo (@V_TrujilloM) June 2, 2020

Víctor Trujillo was one of the first to express his regret on social networks, calling him “pioneer and compass” in clear reference to what Héctor Suárez meant to all those who dedicate themselves to comedy.

The National Association of Interpreters (ANDI) was one of the first to send condolences to the actor’s family, especially his son, Héctor Suárez Gomís for the unfortunate loss.

Other actors, such as Verónica Castro, issued messages with photos loaded with memories, of a meeting or joint work.

Dear friend and companion of So many battles I hope we will meet at some point. Rest in peace. ❤️✝️🙏🙇🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/mmdlt2Gr5x – Verónica Castro (@vrocastroficial) June 2, 2020

Whether on a soap opera set, on the stage of a play, or in the lights of a movie shoot, actors and actresses paused to remember an old anecdote with Héctor Suárez, such as Arlette Pacheco, who shared a photo. from the filming of the tape “Valentín Lazaña”.

Lalo Spain was in charge of sending heartfelt words to the actor’s family, without neglecting any member of the family.

Dear @PelonGomis I hug you with all my love. Your father leaves a huge legacy. My condolences to you, to Zarita, Isabella, Pablo, Sandra, to all of you my love. 🙏🙏🙏 – Eduardo España (@laloespana) June 2, 2020

Andrea Legarreta, who had a close relationship with the family of Héctor Suárez Gomís, thanked the Mexican comedian for his teachings.

If Héctor Suárez’s humor was characterized by portraying the personality of Mexicans, in a bloody parody that seemed a crude reflection of society and the Mexican’s idiosyncrasy, his comedy was the object of study and many communicators had the opportunity to engage in dialogue with Héctor Suárez to learn more about what his vision was behind each sketch, each character.

Communicators such as Adela Micha, with whom she had long talks on several occasions, left an indelible memory of Héctor Suárez in her, and she stated this when she shared one of the many moments in which they met as an actor and interviewer.

Or like others who felt, like Mexicans, widely represented in one of their characters.

Leave the comedian, who was a very very good one, social satire at all times and in front of all governments. #HectorSuarez – Salvador Camarena (@SalCamarena) June 2, 2020

Or those who, as an audience, remember having gathered in front of television to see the “Doña Zoila” who reminded them of their mother or aunt, of “No Hay”, the Mexican classic that takes no responsibility for anything and endless characters that remained in the hearts of all Mexicans.

He was the one who made us laugh and reflect. The critic who with humor and sarcasm set his position on the ruling class and the situation in the country. Actorazo. Memorable characters I grew up with who made their way into political satire. QEPD # HéctorSuárez https://t.co/KjAdOdoWyW – Isaac Esquivel (@IsaacEsquivel_) June 2, 2020

It is a pity the death of #HectorSuarez but well you have to remember him through his work

-Macabre lady

-The thousand uses 1 and 2

-National Mechanic

-Lagunilla my neighborhood

-What’s happening to us?

-Dark cities

-The thing

And a long etc pic.twitter.com/T5K4hDzCyU – Roberto Piñon (@envidiadetodos) June 2, 2020