Today the # Pride2020 And although on this occasion the classic marches that fill the streets of different cities around the world with color, it has not been an impediment for many brands to join this great celebration.

The first time the Gay Pride March was held in our country dates back to 1979 and since then, many things have changed around this movement that seeks inclusion.

From the streets to digital

Given the health conditions that affect much of the world, the # Pride2020 It will be celebrated around the world in a digital way.

This would be the first time that the emblematic celebration is lived one hundred percent digitally, which has given the opportunity for many brands to dress in the colors of the rainbow and show their support for this cause that seeks equal rights in a totally different.

The effort is not in vain for the brand business. On the one hand, it is about responding to a clear demand from the consumer in general about the new role that brands should play.

Recall the findings of a recent study signed by 4A which indicates that 67 percent of marketers believe that changing values ​​are making brands more interested in corporate responsibility and value-based marketing, while Consumers say that they welcome those brands that take a positive stance on issues such as the fight against racism, inclusion or equality.

On the other hand, these are efforts that seek, by demonstrating shared values, to bring brands closer to a market that is capable of moving millions of dollars year after year.

The value of the pink market

The figures around this population segment make clear the reasons that move more and more companies to join this peculiar celebration.

According to data from the LGBT Capital, the pink marketer is worth 660 billion dollars worldwide.

It is estimated that the LGBT community located in the United States is the one with the greatest purchasing power in the continent, with $ 900 billion a year and 20 million people; then follows Brazil, which spends $ 120 billion a year with 13 million citizens and, thirdly, Mexico, with an annual expenditure of $ 65 billion by 8 million people.

Thus, specifically, the organization stresses that it is estimated that 8% of the world population (about 500 million is people) belong to this market segment, which have a joint purchasing power close to 3.7 trillion dollars a year.

The brands join the # Pride2020

In this way, it is not surprising that hundreds of brands have joined in one way or another to the celebration of # Pride2020, where from the change of the design of their logos to more forceful actions have been the norm.

Here are some examples:

Logo changes

Other actions

Improve the circulation of your face with this jade roller and look radiant in #Pride. 😍🏳️‍🌈✨ #pridemonth #prideandjoy pic.twitter.com/FxjAcrGbxg – Mumuso MX (@mumuso_mx) June 26, 2020

The flag of the LGBT + community is made up of colors with a specific meaning. It was created by artist Gilbert Baker, who was inspired by the rainbow to symbolize diversity, inclusion and hope. #MesDelOrgullo #LGBT #PrideMonth # ViviendoLaInclusión pic.twitter.com/oJRD3qOUmJ – Pfizer México (@PfizerMx) June 26, 2020

There is no landscape more beautiful than the one that gives us the freedom to love. #I feelproud to bring love on board in every adventure. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/sdHcZCmhPh – aeromexico (@Aeromexico) June 24, 2020

Because there is nothing that makes us fly higher than being ourselves. ✈️🌈 We invite you to dance, sing and celebrate your pride with our new playlist. # VivaSerTúMismo #MesDelOrgullo 👉 https://t.co/vDEwiDnvTZ pic.twitter.com/mD3HwUeGtA – Viva Aerobus (@VivaAerobus) June 25, 2020

Join the talk that we will have with Mayra del Carmen Chiu Moyers, our Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion and @cesarcasas, president of @FMELGBT. #ElOrgulloQueNosMueve pic.twitter.com/YgLA8ENenr – AT&T Mx (@ATTMx) June 25, 2020

Let nothing erase your smile! Be happy being 100% you. 🏳️‍🌈 #EsteEsElLugar # 100PorCientoTú pic.twitter.com/4WbimWB1jk – Bodega Aurrera (@BodegaAurrera) June 24, 2020

