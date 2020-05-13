The world star wars day already left behind. However, the safest thing is that this week we continue to have news in which we echo some of the events that were happening yesterday. And is that in addition to the news from Lucasfilm such as the confirmation of the Star Wars film directed by Taika Waititi, May 4 is also a day when fans bring out their most creative facet. A facet that sometimes impresses us as in the case at hand today.

A group of fans have dedicated a huge number of hours to recreate the entire original Star Wars movie (better known now as Star Wars episode IV: A new hope) sequence by sequence. More than 250 photos make up this impressive gallery of which we leave you a very small sample in our article.

To see the succession of original photographs, with all of them, we urge you to visit the imgur profile where they are all uploaded. Initially they had the attempt to recreate the film shot by shot, as if it were a stop-motion film, but they did not take long to understand the enormous work behind such filming.

The credits of this fan creation reflect: Shooting the Galaxy, Imperial Sock, Kingdom of Weird, Work More or Less, Model Kit Star Wars, Plastic Star Wars, Budfutu, Toshi.007 and Chevy2Who. The Star Wars fandom may be one of the most divided in the world when it comes to commenting on the saga they adore since childhood. However, it shows us time and time again that his ability to create, recreate, and reimagine the saga created by George Lucas is unmatched.

What do you think of this tremendous currazo created by and for Star Wars fans?

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Cazallas.