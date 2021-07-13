in World

This is how they have fun in Tepito in full increase of covid infections

MEXICO CITY

Despite the fact that the total number of Mexicans vaccinated, at least with one dose, adds up to 28%, images of crowded beaches and party places are becoming more and more frequent.

Images in a chelería called “Dolls Drinks” on Jesús Carranza Street, in Tepito, in the La Lagunilla area, the crowd amuses drinking and dancing.

In the video, a woman appears dancing on a table, suddenly and her friend tries to lift her.

Thus in Tepito, in La Lagunilla and in much of the world fear of the pandemic is lost.

* bb

José Joel warns Sarita Sosa: “I could end up in prison”

there will be no free upgrade to next-gen and the PC version will be trimmed