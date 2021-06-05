This is how they convinced Owen Wilson to enter the MCU

Loki’s director Kate Herron had the difficult task of convincing Owen Wilson to appear on the show. The developer told how the process was.

Less than a week to go Loki, next series of Disney +, reach the catalog of all subscribers to the streaming platform. In anticipation of the premiere, members of the cast and creative team revealed great secrets of the production process. Among these, how they managed to Owen wilson was part of the cast.

Faced with this question, the director of the program, Kate herron, was in charge of telling a little more about the difficult feat represented by signing the actor for the project. The artist did not seem to be much of a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The interpreter, who will interpret Mobius in that title, he received a speech from the director to be able to accept the role. In the words of the screenwriter, she had to explain Loki’s story in more detail to Wilson to make him fall in love with the plot. This was the only way to recruit him. This was his experience:

“I love his job [de Wilson]. My God, I’m going to talk to Owen Wilson. It is so relaxed and enjoyable that it immediately puts you at ease. It was the most detailed speech I’ve ever made to an actor. I think I practically told the entire first episode with him. You can tell he’s a writer by the way he attacks history. Your questions about the world and the character’s structure and arc. It was a lot of fun working with him, ”said the creator.

The character that this celebrity will embody in the product is a senior official of the Temporal Variation Authority, which is responsible for regulating time travel. In the trailers he is seen constantly talking to the protagonist and will surely be something of a villain in the plot line.

Source: Screenrant