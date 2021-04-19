This is how they arrested the former policeman who would have killed his wife, daughter and boyfriend



Stephen broderick

Photo: Manor Police Department / Courtesy

The US authorities arrested this morning Stephen broderick, suspect in the shooting that on Sunday left three dead in the capital of Texas, Austin, in what the Police have described as a “domestic” and “isolated” incident.

Police received a call alerting about an individual who was walking on a highway and Travis County agents traveled to the scene and arrested him.

Although the suspect was carrying a weapon, the arrest was completed without incident, authorities reported.

So far two of the victims have been identified by the Elgin School District as Alyssa Broderick and Willie Simmons. First press reports reported that the deceased were two Latinas and one African American.

Broderick “was an excellent student and athlete, participating in our College Advancement Program and playing on the girls’ basketball team,” added the district.

For his part, the African-American Simmons was a senior at Elgin High School and had already been recruited to play football for the University of North Texas.

Simmons “He was an exceptional young man and a leader among his peers. Strong, both academically and athletically, (Simmons) represented the best of Elgin.The district added.

On Sunday, Acting Austin Police Chief Joe Chacon identified Broderick as a suspect in the attack and said that, apart from the three who died, there was a minor involved in this incident, but that he was safe.

The officer indicated that Broderick was a former agent with the Austin-based Travis County Sheriff’s Office and that “all of the victims were known to the suspect.”

So far the authorities have not specified the relationship between the victims and Broderick. According to the New York Post it was the wife of Broderick, her daughter, and her boyfriend.

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said in a statement that Broderick had been arrested for sexual assault on a minor in June 2020 and the Austin American-Statesman newspaper indicated that the suspect resigned after the arrest and that his wife filed for a protection order and divorce shortly thereafter.

The Austin shooting was the second deadly shooting in the United States, after at least three people were killed and two others were wounded by gunshots in a bar in Kenosha, in the state of Wisconsin.

These attacks come after eight people died and five were injured on Thursday when a gunman opened fire indiscriminately at a warehouse of the postal services company FedEx in Indianapolis, Indiana.

This and the shootings of recent weeks in the US have reopened the debate on greater gun control in the country.

On Friday, President Joe Biden demanded that the Senate tighten control of firearms and stop “accepting” a type of violence that “has become too normal” and causes 106 fatalities a day in this country.