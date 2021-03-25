This is how they are managing to move the 400 meter giant

Two days have passed since a gigantic cargo ship has clogged the Suez Canal, paralyzing half of global maritime traffic. Getting it out of there is not an easy task And while progress is being made, there is still work ahead.

As we saw at the time, the cargo ship Ever Given got stuck in the Suez Canal when trying to cross from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea to reach Rotterdam. This shortcut is used by many cargo ships in order to avoid going around all of Africa to reach Europe. Now, if a ship clogs the canal and does not let anyone pass, there is no choice but to wait. And the consequences in the global economy are being noticed.

🔎 Suez canal blockage seen from space 🛰

Airbus-built Pléiades high-res. satellite image 📷taken this morning, showing a container ship stuck in the canal. pic.twitter.com/YOuz1NEXk8 – Airbus Space (@AirbusSpace) March 25, 2021

How you are trying to unblock Ever Given

The work began practically as soon as the ship got stuck. However, it will not be a task that ends soon, according to CNBC. it may take several weeks for the ship to move from there. Reason? The ship’s bow bulb is stuck underground in the Suez Canal. To get it out of there you have to remove the earth and thus free it.

A number of techniques are being used to try to straighten the boat again. The first of them and as we saw two days ago, is use tugboats to pull and push the boat to straighten it. A total of nine tugs have been used for the task so far. However, with a beast like the Ever Given, which is one of the largest cargo ships in the world, it is not enough.

The second solution that seems to be really helping is a small excavator. Small in relation to the cargo ship. This excavator is trying to release the bow bulb to unload the boat. Additionally, sand can be sucked in from the bottom of the boat with a dredging boat to make more space for the boat. In the following image we can see the work being done by the excavator:

Finally, it must be taken into account that the ship is full of containers and that only increases its weight and causes it to sink further. Whether unload part of the containers the ship it will partly rise to the surface and that will make it easier to unblock it. However, there are dangers associated with doing this, as it could cause damage and even throw the ship out of balance.

At the moment the boat remains stranded and paralyzing maritime traffic. Many cargo ships, aware of the seriousness of the problem and the time it will take to fix it, are preferring to go around Africa rather than wait.

Via | CNBC

Images | Suez Canal Authority