This is how they are being bred in captivity to repopulate the kelp forests that capture CO2

Between 2013 and 2017, a terrible natural disaster occurred on the North American Pacific coast. Starfish, vital to the survival of kelp forests, disappeared due to a strange disease and an ocean that was warmer – and more aerosolized – than ever.

5.750 million Pycnopodia helianthoides, the so-called sunflower stars, died, and with them 91% of the population that goes from Mexico to Alaska disappeared. Now a group of researchers is breeding them in captivity to try to save kelp forests that are a key system to minimize the effects of climate change.

How to save a species from extinction

As sunflower stars disappeared, the kelp forests were left at the expense of the purple hedgehogs that feed on them. They binged after binge because those starfish – the main predator of urchins – weren’t there to balance the situation.

That caused those hedgehogs to devour those kelp forests along a 200-mile stretch of the northern California coast. The consequences were dire for hundreds of marine species that depend on algae: your coverage has dropped more than 95%, which in turn has led to the devastation of fishing communities.

The impact is also clear for climate change, as kelp forests are also a important CO2 capture mechanism. There are initiatives like the recent contest organized by Elon Musk that try to promote technological solutions in this regard, but the “natural” alternative is clear.

Precisely to combat all these problems, a group of researchers from the University of Washington have set to work on a project to repopulate the shoreline with sunflower stars.

The idea is to breed those starfish in captivity, an extreme measure that is necessary since according to experts algae alone cannot activate that repopulation.

Jason Hodin, head of the project, I compared the situation to the Jenga game: “We are eliminating key members of the food chain with overexploitation, climate change and other ecological insults. If you don’t look closely the ecosystem seems robust. But then you realize that it does not support you removing one more piece, because that it makes the whole structure collapse. “

The work of these researchers is still in development, but the results are promising. That job, however, had a first singular obstacle: getting starfish. Hodin counted how before 2013 in three days of low tide they could have taken 15 sunflower stars from any pier. Instead it took six months to capture 30 of these sunflower stars. due to their massive disappearance.

Captive breeding is not as effective as we would like at the moment, and the proportion of stars that reach a year of life is still low. The doubts are varied (At what age to release them into the sea? At what size? Do we leave them in groups or separately?), But they must also try to identify the pathogen that killed them a few years ago. Still, there is hope.

