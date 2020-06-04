President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He assured that during the second quarter of the year it will hit bottom in economic matters. But he also said that “from July onwards we are going to recover, that is my forecast and I am working for that“

Given the difficult scenario that is expected in the coming months, there are Mexican companies that will not stop betting on investment and growth and they have learned to adapt to this new reality.

“The new panorama of the economy in the country is going to require businesses that already came in a weakened model at the margin level and highly dependent on direct care as the main source of income“, According to Arturo Méndez, general director of La Clínica Dental.

Although for Méndez the pandemic is in a somewhat positive way, since it could be the beginning of a transformation towards more virtual services that is already happening worldwide.

That is the case of Neverías Frody that he saw in the service of home delivery an opportunity to stay.

“We had to restructure many areas of the company to try to stop the fall and one of them was home delivery,” said Beatriz Rodríguez, commercial director and partner at Frody.

Through the Uber Eats and DIDI Food platforms, their sales increased 700%Therefore, the company was able to implement measures so that the increase in costs of the inputs used will not affect the salaries of the employees, in addition to avoiding an increase in prices.

“The reality is that before we had home delivery but we had not bet so much on this channel, since naturally dessert is what you go out for,” said Beatriz Rodríguez.

During this pandemic by Covid-19 they realized that there is a business opportunity.

“We have an important business opportunity to incorporate home service, since we saw that people do like to order a dessert and we saw that it was a success, “said Rodríguez.

A difficult bet

Despite its branch sales falling nearly 40% in early March, Neverías Frody kept its workforce of 250 employees at its 40 branches a key factor for home delivery.

“We wanted to make sure that our clients knew that the service would be quick to give preference to home delivery“Said Beatriz Rodríguez, commercial director and partner of Frody.

In addition, the company implemented the pick-up system for deliveries in the car at all our branches.

Despite the uncertain and even complicated outlook for the future, Neverías Frody does not abandon its objectives to grow and continues with the opening of 6 branches in CDMX, which is part of the plan to open 10 stores each year for the next five to reach 90.

“This is not the time to think about the usefulness of companies, if not to continue attracting and winning customers, at least in CDMX. We want to continue collaborating with job creation ”, said the commercial director and partner of Frody.

Arturo Méndez, general director of the Dental Clinic considers it to be a challenge mainly for companies that directly serve people.

“There is a very strong challenge for the dental union in general, because as well as other businesses or service companies that directly serve people, they have to adapt to this new reality and that will clearly impact their income” .

In the last month, due to the new reality The Dental Clinic increased safety and hygiene measures for its clients and collaborators and the administrative staff is operating from home for security.

In addition, it is recruiting staff through some platforms and, as regards dentists, it offers constant training in the use of technology.

