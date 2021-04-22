this is how these animals change color

Everybody knows that chameleons they change from Colour. However, there are quite a few myths about the magnitude of those changes.

Cartoon like Pascal, Rapunzel’s pet in Tangled, as well as some supposedly informative videos, have contributed to make us think that they can take on any hue from their environment. It would be ideal to put them next to a floral wallpaper and see the pattern on your skin. However, it is not that simple.

It is true that a good part of the changes in its coloration serve as camouflage, but they cannot fit just any shade. Also, it is not the only reason why they change color. They can also do it to show submission, scare off predators, or mate.

They are the Mortadelo of nature, since they disguise themselves according to their circumstances, but they have a less wide variety of costumes than that of the Ibáñez character.

The secret of the color of chameleons is in the crystals of their skin

In the past it was believed that for chameleons to change color they had to disperse from different skin cells pigments, which would spread through structures similar to blood vessels.

Crystals move closer or apart, changing the way they reflect light

However, today it is known that this is not exactly the case. One of the scientists who has done the most research on it is the evolutionary geneticist Michel Milinkovitch. In fact, it was his team that published a study in 2015 showing the role of photonic crystals in the chameleon’s color changes.

As we already know, the colors we see are nothing more than the result of reflection or absorption of the different wavelengths that make up light. For example, if we see a black surface it will be because it will absorb all the light. If it is white, it will reflect it completely. On the other hand, if only one part is reflected and another is reflected, due to its composition, we will see the colors resulting from the combination of wavelengths that are reflected.

In the case of chameleons, nanometric crystals come closer or separate in different circumstances, when the animal shrinks or stretches the skin, giving rise to different colors, depending on the way in which they reflect the sunlight. But what are those circumstances?

Hiding, submission and excitement

These scientists conducted their research with specimens of panther chameleon, although its results seem to be extrapolated to other species.

When an animal encounters a predator, it has two options. Sometimes pretend submissionEspecially if the confrontation is lost, it can be a good idea to make your potential hunters lose interest. In fact, it is believed to be one of the evolutionary causes of crying in humans.

In that case, the chameleons take a dark coloration, almost black. To do this, they do release a pigment in their cells, specifically the melanin, responsible for us to get brown.

When faced with a predator, chameleons can be submissive or threatening

However, if you have to face the predator, it is best to show yourself threatening. And for that, as we have already seen in many other cases, vibrant colors are the most useful option. This, in addition, can also show predisposition to mating. In both cases, the crystals move further apart, reflecting mainly wavelengths yellow, orange and red.

Finally, if the animal does not feel threatened or excited, your highest priority will be to live calmly without being disturbed. For that, you must blend in with their surroundings. Mainly, these animals usually live in sandy or covered areas with vegetation, so they take on colors greenish or brownish. In this case, the crystals must be crowded together, favoring the reflection of the wavelengths whose set gives these tonalities.

In short, no, in nature these animals are not like the tangled chameleon, although that does not prevent their ability to change color from being exciting. We humans would like to adapt to changes like this.

Related