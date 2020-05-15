Xiaomi is a company that has a wide range of products, from smartphones and clocks, even smart light bulbs. The Chinese firm, which launched on the market last April in China the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition, also known as the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, has its own televisions. A product that has been in the news recently since a user has shown through social networks the titanic task of installing Xiaomi’s 100-inch TV, a process that includes up to a crane.

Redmi, the Xiaomi sub-brand, presented less than a month ago his gigantic 98-inch television, the Redmi TV Max, which is the company’s largest television set with a width of more than 2 meters is a torment to install in a house, as Twitter user @xiaomishka has shown. A product with an unusual size and with dimensions, size (1,255 × 2,190 mm) and weight (70.1 kg) that make its installation require a staff made up of at least 3 technicians and a crane.

In the images you can see how the size of this company television makes it its transportation is extremely difficult. For example, its length and width make putting it in almost any hallway in a house impossible. Xiaomi has a solution that includes a crane. In China, the company offers a crane service to be able to introduce this enormous television through the window of a house. A service that you can also see in the images that said user has shared on the popular social network of the blue bird.

Xiaomi offers a special service to install the 48-inch Redmi TV Max





Due to the size, weight and dimensions of this television, Xiaomi offers this peculiar home delivery service at the sale price, which in exchange are about 2,600 euros. On this occasion, the user has photographed the entire process, in which the Chinese company needed a crane to lift the product to introduce it into the client’s home. An image at least curious and symbolizing the company’s effort to expand outside the smartphone market.

What is not in doubt is that they are surprising and curious images, which also serve to make one realize the magnitude of the size of this gigantic television, whose installation is really complex. In addition, due to its size, it will also be important to have a spacious living room to enjoy the 48-inch Redmi TV Max.

To bring # RedmiMax98 into the apartment is comparable in complexity to raising a piano. To do this, you will need a whole crane. It is good that the company provides such a service 😀 pic.twitter.com/RuecDLgdxp – Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) May 13, 2020

